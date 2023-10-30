Kirkton community day hopes to prove ‘bad’ stereotypes wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkton community day hopes to prove ‘bad’ stereotypes wrong

Last year's Kirkton riots saw a school smashed up, fireworks thrown at police and several fires started.

By Isla Glen
PC Sam Hogg. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PC Sam Hogg. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee community day aimed to prove “bad” stereotypes wrong and prevent anti-social behaviour a year on from the Kirkton riots.

Held at Downfield Football Club on Sunday, visitors enjoyed arts and crafts, face painting, free refreshments, going inside a fire engine, a VR anti-crime game and other activities.

The event, organised by Police Scotland youth volunteers, wanted to showcase available support and prove “scary” stereotypes wrong.

It was selected for £2,000 funding from No Knives Better Lives due to the Kirkton riots last year, which saw a school smashed up, fireworks thrown at police and several fires started.

Dundee fireworks mayhem Kirkton riots in October 2022.
Riots took over Kirkton last Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Organisations in attendance included: Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, Scottish Ambulance Service, Dundee Rotary Club, The Prince’s Trust, Angus and Dundee Army Cadet Force, Fearless, Dundee Youth Work Team, Andy’s Mans Club, Scouts, The Corner, Studio L, Dundee City Council’s anti-social behaviour team and more.

The youth volunteers also offered a food and clothing bank.

Kirkton not ‘scary’

PC Sam Hogg, 38, the Police Scotland youth volunteer co-ordinator for the past 18 months, said: “This is a pro-social behaviour event. It’s a community event for what happened in Kirkton last year.

“We’re hoping to have a positive impact and target anti-social behaviour.

Chloe Locke, 14, from the Pipes and Drums Cadets has a go at the VR machines. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s about showing the support here and the other things people could be doing.

“We want to remind them that they’re not forgotten about.

“It’s been well received. Plenty of people have come in the door interested in what we’re doing.

“There was a lot of negative press last year and it’s not a negative place. It’s not scary.

“It’s more than that. There is a lot of positivity in the area.

“We want to show people the community is out and supporting each other. We won’t put up with what happened last year.”

Volunteer wants to prove stereotypes wrong

Lola Murray became a Police Scotland Youth Volunteer in 2021 and she hopes to follow in her officer dad’s footsteps.

She has been involved in the event from the start, presenting the idea at Police Scotland headquarters and to No Knives Better Lives.

The 16-year-old, who attends Harris Academy, said: “It’s about bringing the community together and preventing the riots from last year from happening again.

Lola Murray, youth volunteer, in the food bank space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I think people should consider how it affects others. The devastation lasts a couple of days but it dies down, it’s not like the movies.

“Would you do that to your gran’s house?

“Nobody wants that devastation again. It affected everyone who lives here, drives through.

“It was scary. It was horrible to see.

“This area has a bad reputation and it made the bad stereotype of the area worse.”

‘Everyone wants to help’

Lola thinks the day was a success, saying: “People have responded quite well. Everyone is so on board. We have every service.

“With everyone involved and everyone who has come along, hopefully it will prevent it happening again.”

Along with her fellow volunteers, Lola was on site from 7am to set up for the day and carry food parcels from the police station to the venue.

Nova Smith, 6, has a game of corn hole at the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She added: “I hope people realise there is a lot of support in the community.

“There will always be odd bits and bobs of crime but the community is powerful.

“Everyone here wants to help. There’s a really good heart to the community.

“The people here could provide positive role models to people who might not have that.

“They can get inspiration of what to do in the future and get back on the right path.

“Lots of people don’t know what they want to do and could find inspiration or ambition here.

“It’s really impactful and I’ve found that myself.”

Conversation