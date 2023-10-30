Kirkton community day hopes to prove ‘bad’ stereotypes wrong

A Dundee community day aimed to prove “bad” stereotypes wrong and prevent anti-social behaviour a year on from the Kirkton riots.

Held at Downfield Football Club on Sunday, visitors enjoyed arts and crafts, face painting, free refreshments, going inside a fire engine, a VR anti-crime game and other activities.

The event, organised by Police Scotland youth volunteers, wanted to showcase available support and prove “scary” stereotypes wrong.

It was selected for £2,000 funding from No Knives Better Lives due to the Kirkton riots last year, which saw a school smashed up, fireworks thrown at police and several fires started.

Organisations in attendance included: Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, Scottish Ambulance Service, Dundee Rotary Club, The Prince’s Trust, Angus and Dundee Army Cadet Force, Fearless, Dundee Youth Work Team, Andy’s Mans Club, Scouts, The Corner, Studio L, Dundee City Council’s anti-social behaviour team and more.

The youth volunteers also offered a food and clothing bank.

Kirkton not ‘scary’

PC Sam Hogg, 38, the Police Scotland youth volunteer co-ordinator for the past 18 months, said: “This is a pro-social behaviour event. It’s a community event for what happened in Kirkton last year.

“We’re hoping to have a positive impact and target anti-social behaviour.

“It’s about showing the support here and the other things people could be doing.

“We want to remind them that they’re not forgotten about.

“It’s been well received. Plenty of people have come in the door interested in what we’re doing.

“There was a lot of negative press last year and it’s not a negative place. It’s not scary.

“It’s more than that. There is a lot of positivity in the area.

“We want to show people the community is out and supporting each other. We won’t put up with what happened last year.”

Volunteer wants to prove stereotypes wrong

Lola Murray became a Police Scotland Youth Volunteer in 2021 and she hopes to follow in her officer dad’s footsteps.

She has been involved in the event from the start, presenting the idea at Police Scotland headquarters and to No Knives Better Lives.

The 16-year-old, who attends Harris Academy, said: “It’s about bringing the community together and preventing the riots from last year from happening again.

“I think people should consider how it affects others. The devastation lasts a couple of days but it dies down, it’s not like the movies.

“Would you do that to your gran’s house?

“Nobody wants that devastation again. It affected everyone who lives here, drives through.

“It was scary. It was horrible to see.

“This area has a bad reputation and it made the bad stereotype of the area worse.”

‘Everyone wants to help’

Lola thinks the day was a success, saying: “People have responded quite well. Everyone is so on board. We have every service.

“With everyone involved and everyone who has come along, hopefully it will prevent it happening again.”

Along with her fellow volunteers, Lola was on site from 7am to set up for the day and carry food parcels from the police station to the venue.

She added: “I hope people realise there is a lot of support in the community.

“There will always be odd bits and bobs of crime but the community is powerful.

“Everyone here wants to help. There’s a really good heart to the community.

“The people here could provide positive role models to people who might not have that.

“They can get inspiration of what to do in the future and get back on the right path.

“Lots of people don’t know what they want to do and could find inspiration or ambition here.

“It’s really impactful and I’ve found that myself.”