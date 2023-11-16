Broughty Ferry shop Gillies unveils famous Christmas window for 2023

The 2023 festive season is officially under way in Broughty Ferry after department store Gillies unveiled its famous Christmas window.

Excited shoppers waited eagerly for the grand unveiling on Thursday.

The Brook Street shop has teamed up with DC Thomson this year to help celebrate the 70th birthday of Minnie the Minx.

An extravaganza of much-loved DC Thomas characters are bringing colour and fun to the ‘Minnie’s Christmas mischief’ display.

The Gillies window has become as much as part of Christmas in Broughty Ferry as Santa Claus and Brussels sprouts with locals turning out in force to see the display each year.

The unveiling came ahead of the switching on of the Ferry’s Christmas lights on Thursday evening.

Ewan Philp, Gillies marketing director, said: “We are delighted to team up with DC Thomson to create this year’s window celebrating the 70th birthday of Minnie the Minx.

“Other much-loved characters such as Desperate Dan are also there along with an appearance from Dundee’s penguins and Santa.”

The display is helping raise money for charities in the area.