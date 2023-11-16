Dundee Broughty Ferry shop Gillies unveils famous Christmas window for 2023 Excited shoppers waited eagerly for the grand unveiling on Thursday. By Lindsey Hamilton November 16 2023, 4.11pm Share Broughty Ferry shop Gillies unveils famous Christmas window for 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4814169/gillies-broughty-ferry-2023-christmas-window/ Copy Link 0 comment Frankie McGinlay, 1, enjoying the window display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The 2023 festive season is officially under way in Broughty Ferry after department store Gillies unveiled its famous Christmas window. Excited shoppers waited eagerly for the grand unveiling on Thursday. The Brook Street shop has teamed up with DC Thomson this year to help celebrate the 70th birthday of Minnie the Minx. Minnie the Minx Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Gillies Christmas window. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Characters in the display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The window display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson An extravaganza of much-loved DC Thomas characters are bringing colour and fun to the ‘Minnie’s Christmas mischief’ display. The Gillies window has become as much as part of Christmas in Broughty Ferry as Santa Claus and Brussels sprouts with locals turning out in force to see the display each year. The unveiling came ahead of the switching on of the Ferry’s Christmas lights on Thursday evening. Luna Rose Smith, 4, spots Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Zoe Gevaux, 3, is captivated by the window display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Gillies Christmas window. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lottie MacPherson, 3, goes indoors to enjoy it from the other side.. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Ewan Philp, Gillies marketing director, said: “We are delighted to team up with DC Thomson to create this year’s window celebrating the 70th birthday of Minnie the Minx. “Other much-loved characters such as Desperate Dan are also there along with an appearance from Dundee’s penguins and Santa.” The display is helping raise money for charities in the area.
