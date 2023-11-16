Broughty Ferry shop Gillies unveils famous Christmas window for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry shop Gillies unveils famous Christmas window for 2023

Excited shoppers waited eagerly for the grand unveiling on Thursday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Gillies Christmas window
Frankie McGinlay, 1, enjoying the window display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The 2023 festive season is officially under way in Broughty Ferry after department store Gillies unveiled its famous Christmas window.

The Brook Street shop has teamed up with DC Thomson this year to help celebrate the 70th birthday of Minnie the Minx.

Gillies Christmas window
Minnie the Minx Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gillies Christmas window
Gillies Christmas window. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gillies christmas window
Characters in the display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gillies Christmas window
The window display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An extravaganza of much-loved DC Thomas characters are bringing colour and fun to the ‘Minnie’s Christmas mischief’ display.

The Gillies window has become as much as part of Christmas in Broughty Ferry as Santa Claus and Brussels sprouts with locals turning out in force to see the display each year.

The unveiling came ahead of the switching on of the Ferry’s Christmas lights on Thursday evening.

gillies Christmas window
Luna Rose Smith, 4, spots Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gillies Christmas window
Zoe Gevaux, 3, is captivated by the window display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gillies window display
Gillies Christmas window. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

Gillies Christmas window
Lottie MacPherson, 3, goes indoors to enjoy it from the other side.. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

Gillies Christmas window
The display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ewan Philp, Gillies marketing director, said: “We are delighted to team up with DC Thomson to create this year’s window celebrating the 70th birthday of Minnie the Minx.

“Other much-loved characters such as Desperate Dan are also there along with an appearance from Dundee’s penguins and Santa.”

The display is helping raise money for charities in the area.

Conversation