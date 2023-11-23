Future of Dundee to Heathrow airport flights secured as Loganair awarded multi-million pound contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Dundee to Heathrow airport flights secured as Loganair awarded multi-million pound contract

The future of the route had been in doubt after Dundee City Council put the contract for flights between the cities out for tender earlier this year. 

By Laura Devlin
A plane landing at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
A plane landing at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Flights between Dundee and Heathrow airport in London will continue to operate as Loganair is awarded a multi-million pound contract.

The future of the route had been in doubt earlier this year after Dundee City Council put the contract for flights between cities out for tender.

Following a procurement process, however, Loganair has been awarded the £12.4m contract which will allow flights to continue to operate for the next two years.

The regional airline – the largest in the UK – had previously operated the route, having moved its services from London City Airport in April.

This switch was met with a mixed response at the time, with The Apprentice star Mike Soutar saying he would not be using the airline again for future trips to Dundee.

But Dundee Airport manager Derrick Lang said the move opened up “a world of onward connectivity opportunities”.

Contract partly funded by UK government

The link is supported by a Public Service Obligation (PSO), which protects routes which boost tourism, connect the UK and encourage economic growth.

The new PSO is backed by UK Government, Scottish Government and Dundee City Council funding, as well as a contribution from the Tay Cities Region Deal.

Half of the funding for the contract has been allocated by the Department for Transport, with the specific aim of enabling Dundee residents to make round trips to London in a single day.

Speaking on the news Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles said the company was “thrilled” to be awarded the contract.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles. Image: Loganair.

He said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded the PSO contract between Dundee and London Heathrow which allows us to continue serving the people of Dundee and the wider region, supporting opportunities for inward investment, tourism and onward travel.”

The news has also been welcomed by the Dundee business community and Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, described the contract as “very important” for they city’s culture and tourism sector.

Councillor Steven Rome, convenor of Dundee City Council Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee added: “We recognise the ongoing value that the airport provides for our city’s economy and for local businesses and people, and also by supporting local jobs.

“The link to and from Heathrow will also increase international passenger numbers by connecting to BA’s global route network.

“The city council continues to work in partnership so that we can extend this arrangement at Dundee Airport for the benefit of the city and wider region.”

