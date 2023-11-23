Future of Dundee to Heathrow airport flights secured as Loganair awarded multi-million pound contract

Flights between Dundee and Heathrow airport in London will continue to operate as Loganair is awarded a multi-million pound contract.

The future of the route had been in doubt earlier this year after Dundee City Council put the contract for flights between cities out for tender.

Following a procurement process, however, Loganair has been awarded the £12.4m contract which will allow flights to continue to operate for the next two years.

The regional airline – the largest in the UK – had previously operated the route, having moved its services from London City Airport in April.

This switch was met with a mixed response at the time, with The Apprentice star Mike Soutar saying he would not be using the airline again for future trips to Dundee.

But Dundee Airport manager Derrick Lang said the move opened up “a world of onward connectivity opportunities”.

Contract partly funded by UK government

The link is supported by a Public Service Obligation (PSO), which protects routes which boost tourism, connect the UK and encourage economic growth.

The new PSO is backed by UK Government, Scottish Government and Dundee City Council funding, as well as a contribution from the Tay Cities Region Deal.

Half of the funding for the contract has been allocated by the Department for Transport, with the specific aim of enabling Dundee residents to make round trips to London in a single day.

Speaking on the news Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles said the company was “thrilled” to be awarded the contract.

He said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded the PSO contract between Dundee and London Heathrow which allows us to continue serving the people of Dundee and the wider region, supporting opportunities for inward investment, tourism and onward travel.”

The news has also been welcomed by the Dundee business community and Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, described the contract as “very important” for they city’s culture and tourism sector.

Councillor Steven Rome, convenor of Dundee City Council Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee added: “We recognise the ongoing value that the airport provides for our city’s economy and for local businesses and people, and also by supporting local jobs.

“The link to and from Heathrow will also increase international passenger numbers by connecting to BA’s global route network.

“The city council continues to work in partnership so that we can extend this arrangement at Dundee Airport for the benefit of the city and wider region.”