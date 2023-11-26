Man, 76, dead and three injured following Queen of the South and Dundee United match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 76, dead and three injured following Queen of the South and Dundee United match

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene of car park crash that left two 12-year-old boys with injuries.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services outside Palmerston Park.
Emergency services outside Palmerston Park. Image: Supplied

A 76-year-old man has died and three people, including two 12-year-old boys, have been injured following the Queen of the South and Dundee United match on Saturday.

The three, who were all pedestrians, have been taken to hospital but are said not to have life-threatening injuries.

They were all involved in a collision in a car park at Lochfield Road in Dumfries after yesterday’s game.

Emergency services attended at the car park within Palmerston Park in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup match between the two sides.

Male driver dead

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a of a collision between a car, three pedestrians and two parked cars in a car park at Lochfield Road in Dumfries shortly after 5.50pm on Saturday.

“The 76-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall Crossland car involved was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

Palmerston Park car park after the match between Dundee United and Queen of the South.
Palmerston Park car park. Dumfries. Image: Supplied

“The three pedestrians – a man aged 46 and two boys both aged 12, were taken to Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

“Officers wish to thank all members of the public for their assistance at the incident.”

Queen of the South FC: ‘We are devastated’

Queen of the South F.C. said their thoughts are very much with those involved.

The club were providing support to fans in the aftermath of the incident as they worked with the emergency services.

A spokeswoman said: “We are absolutely devastated about what has taken place.

“Our thoughts are very much with the people who have been involved.

“It very much puts football into perspective.”

A cordon was erected at the scene after the incident.

One witness said there were several ambulances in attendance just before 6pm in Dumfries.

