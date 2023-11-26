Man, 76, dead and three injured following Queen of the South and Dundee United match

A 76-year-old man has died and three people, including two 12-year-old boys, have been injured following the Queen of the South and Dundee United match on Saturday.

The three, who were all pedestrians, have been taken to hospital but are said not to have life-threatening injuries.

They were all involved in a collision in a car park at Lochfield Road in Dumfries after yesterday’s game.

Emergency services attended at the car park within Palmerston Park in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup match between the two sides.

Male driver dead

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a of a collision between a car, three pedestrians and two parked cars in a car park at Lochfield Road in Dumfries shortly after 5.50pm on Saturday.

“The 76-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall Crossland car involved was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“The three pedestrians – a man aged 46 and two boys both aged 12, were taken to Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

“Officers wish to thank all members of the public for their assistance at the incident.”

Queen of the South FC: ‘We are devastated’

Queen of the South F.C. said their thoughts are very much with those involved.

The club were providing support to fans in the aftermath of the incident as they worked with the emergency services.

A spokeswoman said: “We are absolutely devastated about what has taken place.

“Our thoughts are very much with the people who have been involved.

“It very much puts football into perspective.”

A cordon was erected at the scene after the incident.

One witness said there were several ambulances in attendance just before 6pm in Dumfries.