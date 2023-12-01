Disruption after two breakdowns in 10 minutes close Tay Road Bridge

Drivers faced disruption after two breakdowns in 10 minutes forced the Tay Road Bridge to close on Friday.

The bridge was closed to aid recovery efforts after a vehicle broke down at 11.35am.

A post on the road bridge’s X page said the crossing was closed in both directions.

It came after another breakdown had been reported just 10 minutes earlier.

The closure caused traffic to back up along East Dock Street as far as Broughty Ferry Road, and on Marketgait and Riverside Drive.

Both vehicles were cleared shortly after 12.15pm.

It was the third breakdown to hit the bridge on Friday morning after a vehicle broke down on the Aberdeen ramp earlier in the day.