Disruption after two breakdowns in 10 minutes close Tay Road Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Disruption after two breakdowns in 10 minutes close Tay Road Bridge

Drivers faced delays on Friday.

By Andrew Robson
Disruption on the Tay Road Bridge
The Tay Road Bridge has since reopened. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drivers faced disruption after two breakdowns in 10 minutes forced the Tay Road Bridge to close on Friday.

The bridge was closed to aid recovery efforts after a vehicle broke down at 11.35am.

A post on the road bridge’s X page said the crossing was closed in both directions.

It came after another breakdown had been reported just 10 minutes earlier.

The closure caused traffic to back up along East Dock Street as far as Broughty Ferry Road, and on Marketgait and Riverside Drive.

Both vehicles were cleared shortly after 12.15pm.

It was the third breakdown to hit the bridge on Friday morning after a vehicle broke down on the Aberdeen ramp earlier in the day.

More from Dundee

There was no sign of Dundee Winterfest in the city centre on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Where's Winterfest? No sign of downscaled Dundee Christmas market
Seagate, Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Two men charged after £44k cocaine find in Dundee
Zoheb Islam with his mother Sabinah Islam.
Heartbroken son pays tribute to 'superwoman' Dundee mum who died after shop fire
Jeff Stelling is set to return to the Whitehall Theatre
Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling heading to Dundee with new show
Ewan Harvey was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.
St Andrews student chased flatmate with knife and poured vodka in her eyes
CR0046012, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning Joe FitzPatrick MSP and Dundee City Council leader John Alexander will carry out the start of work ceremony on the latest office development at Dundee Waterfront. Picture Shows; work underway on Site 6, Site 6 Dundee Waterfront, Dundee, 29th November 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC ThomsonC
'End this madness now': Readers react to new £26m Dundee Waterfront office block
4
Steven Craig (right) with pal Ricky who saved him from the waterfall. Image: Ricky Pirie
Dundee garage owner lucky to be alive after 50-foot waterfall tumble
Officers swooped on Commercial Street on Thursday evening. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged in connection with 'knife incident' in Dundee city centre
Emergency Services at the scene after police and ambulance called to Dundee city centre
Pedestrian hit by car in Dundee city centre
Taxis must go through strict tests in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Council staff 'threatened' at Dundee taxi test centre over failed inspections
3

Conversation