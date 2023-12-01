Two men arrested in connection with disturbance outside Dundee Wellgate

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance outside Dundee’s Wellgate Centre.

Police vehicles descended on the Cowgate in Dundee on Friday.

An eyewitness said a group had been fighting after leaving the nearby Greggs bakery.

Five police vehicles and several officers attended the scene.

There were no injuries.

The eyewitness said: “There were three guys in the shop and then they started arguing with more people outside.

“There was quite a big police response.

“I was busy at the time but I did see there had been a fight.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm, today, police were alerted to a disturbance at a premises in Panmure Street.

“Officers attended and two men have been arrested.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We have no reports of anyone being injured.”