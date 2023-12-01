Two men arrested in connection with disturbance outside Dundee Wellgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Two men arrested in connection with disturbance outside Dundee Wellgate

Five police vehicles attended the scene.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police at the Cowgate in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police at the Cowgate in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance outside Dundee’s Wellgate Centre.

Police vehicles descended on the Cowgate in Dundee on Friday.

An eyewitness said a group had been fighting after leaving the nearby Greggs bakery.

Five police vehicles and several officers attended the scene.

There were no injuries.

Five police vehicles attended the scene. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The eyewitness said: “There were three guys in the shop and then they started arguing with more people outside.

“There was quite a big police response.

“I was busy at the time but I did see there had been a fight.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm, today, police were alerted to a disturbance at a premises in Panmure Street.

“Officers attended and two men have been arrested.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We have no reports of anyone being injured.”

 

