Two men arrested in connection with disturbance outside Dundee Wellgate Five police vehicles attended the scene. By Ellidh Aitken December 1 2023, 6.15pm Two men arrested in connection with disturbance outside Dundee Wellgate Police at the Cowgate in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Two men have been arrested following a disturbance outside Dundee's Wellgate Centre. Police vehicles descended on the Cowgate in Dundee on Friday. An eyewitness said a group had been fighting after leaving the nearby Greggs bakery. Five police vehicles and several officers attended the scene. There were no injuries. Five police vehicles attended the scene. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson The eyewitness said: "There were three guys in the shop and then they started arguing with more people outside. "There was quite a big police response. "I was busy at the time but I did see there had been a fight." A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.50pm, today, police were alerted to a disturbance at a premises in Panmure Street. "Officers attended and two men have been arrested. "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. "We have no reports of anyone being injured."