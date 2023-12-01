St Andrews bus station closed due to antisocial behaviour

St Andrews bus station has been closed due to antisocial behaviour.

Stagecoach East Scotland announced on Friday evening that the station was closed.

A post on X by the bus operator confirmed this was due to antisocial behaviour.

The decision came shortly after 8pm.

Stagecoach recently pulled an evening bus service from Dunfermline after vehicles were pelted with objects.

Stagecoach and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.