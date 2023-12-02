Missing Dundee woman found safe and well

A Dundee woman reported missing since early on Saturday has been traced safe and well by police.

Shannon Millers, 25, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She was known to frequent both the Menzieshill and Fintry areas of the city.

Her disappearance triggered a police search and public appeal.

Now officers have confirmed that she has been traced safe and well.

Police Scotland has thanked the public for their help in locating the woman.