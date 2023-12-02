Dundee Missing Dundee woman found safe and well Police had launched an appeal to help trace Shannon Millers reported missing since Saturday morning. By Kieran Webster December 2 2023, 2.14pm Share Missing Dundee woman found safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4829399/missing-dundee-woman-found-safe-and-well/ Copy Link 0 comment Missing Dundee woman has be found safe and well. Image: Police Scotland A Dundee woman reported missing since early on Saturday has been traced safe and well by police. Shannon Millers, 25, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning. She was known to frequent both the Menzieshill and Fintry areas of the city. Her disappearance triggered a police search and public appeal. Now officers have confirmed that she has been traced safe and well. Police Scotland has thanked the public for their help in locating the woman. What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?
