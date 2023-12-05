Full list of Tayside and Fife addresses ‘too dangerous’ for ambulance crews to visit without police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of Tayside and Fife addresses ‘too dangerous’ for ambulance crews to visit without police

Paramedics are not allowed to enter certain properties without police being present.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ambulance crews cannot attend some addresses without police. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Hundreds of Tayside and Fife addresses are deemed “too dangerous” for ambulance crews to attend without police back-up, it has been revealed.

Nearly 4,500 properties across the country are included in the Scottish Ambulance Service’s ‘red flag’ policy.

This means that due to previous violent incidents, paramedics are not permitted to enter a home or business unless police officers are present, even in the event of a medical emergency.

List of postcodes in Tayside and Fife with addresses ‘too dangerous’ for ambulance crews

A freedom of information request by justice and social affairs publication 1919 Magazine has revealed there are about 100 blacklisted addresses in Dundee alone.

There are also more than 50 addresses in each of Perth and Kinross and Angus.

However, Fife has the highest number of properties where paramedics feel they could be put in danger – with about 180 making the list.

The following postcode areas have “dangerous” addresses – the exact number is not revealed where it is fewer than five:

Dundee

  • DD1 – 39 addresses
  • DD2 – 16
  • DD3 – 17
  • DD4 – 23
  • DD5 – 6

Angus

  • DD7 – <5
  • DD8 – 7
  • DD9 – 10
  • DD10 – 16
  • DD11 – 18

Fife

  • DD6 – <5
  • KY1 – 62
  • KY10 – 5
  • KY11 – 18
  • KY12 – 18
  • KY13 – <5
  • KY14 – <5
  • KY15 – 5
  • KY16 – <5
  • KY2 – 17
  • KY3 – 5
  • KY4 – 7
  • KY5 – <5
  • KY6 – 8
  • KY7 – 13
  • KY8 – 19

Perth and Kinross

  • PH1 – 25
  • PH2 – 9
  • PH3 – 11
  • PH6 – <5
  • PH7 – <5
  • PH8 – <5
  • PH10 – <5
  • PH13 – <5
  • PH16 – <5

‘The police are the service of last resort’

Brian Jones, vice-chair of the Scottish Police Federation, which represents officers, has warned that it may become “physically impossible” for police to attend everything.

Mr Jones said: “We fully understand why ambulance crews won’t go to places if they think they’re going to be attacked.

“But the police are the service of last resort – we have no choice in the matter.

“In the near future there will come a point when a decision will have to be made about what we can’t go to, because it will be physically impossible to go to everything.

There are concerns police will struggle to attend incidents. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

“These incidents just show how society is changing – and it is just another thing which is placing a demand on resource policing when things are getting tighter.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Should any request for assistance be received from the Scottish Ambulance Service with regard to attending addresses, we will respond as appropriate.

“We will continue to support our emergency service colleagues as required.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our staff should not fear for their safety when working, and these measures have been put in place to help protect them while they do their job.

“Individual addresses where previous incidents have occurred are automatically flagged to our crews, allowing staff to undertake dynamic risk assessments or if required request additional support.

“It is not correct to say that individual addresses are too dangerous or ‘no-go areas’.

“Our staff are trained in assessing risk and managing aggression so that they can make a sensible decision based on the circumstances.

“Getting to the sickest patients is always our priority.”

