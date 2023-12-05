Dundee Sainsbury’s staff member assaulted during reported theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Sainsbury’s staff member assaulted during reported theft

Police were contacted.

By James Simpson
Sainsbury's Local on Perth Road, Dundee.
The Sainsbury's Local on Dundee's Perth Road. Image: Google Maps

A Sainsbury’s staff member was assaulted by a shoplifter in Dundee.

The incident at Sainsbury’s Local on Perth Road took place at 10.30pm on Monday  inside the store.

It’s understood the female staff member was not seriously injured but shaken as police were contacted.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Around 10.30pm on Monday, December 4, 2023, officers received a report of an assault and theft and a premises on Perth Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority and we continue to have a range of measures in place to keep everyone safe in the run up to Christmas.

“We were the first retailer to introduce colleague worn cameras in 2018 to protect our team and colleagues now wear them in every Sainsbury’s store.

“We have also increased the number of security officers in our stores this year and use measures to deter criminal activity like our in store detectives and security doors.

“We’re also one of the retailers supporting Project Pegasus to create more efficient ways of tackling organised crime by working together with the police and other retailers. Preventing and reducing crime in our stores all year round will support our ongoing efforts to keep prices low for customers.”

More from Dundee

Stephen Thompson is planning a new Eddy's Food Station outlet at City Quay. Image: Stewart Attwood
Ex-Dundee United chairman plans convenience store at City Quay
Ambulance crews cannot attend some addresses without police. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Full list of Tayside and Fife addresses 'too dangerous' for ambulance crews to visit…
Fans meet and get their 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee . All Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee United fans enjoy Tenpin date with stars
Fire crews called to Dundee multi
Emergency crews called to fire at Dundee multi
Winterfest at Slessor Gardens in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Winterfest: Timeline reveals U-turn over 'missing' Christmas event
6
Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
Chance to meet Dundee United stars and get free 10-pin bowling at event TODAY
Darren Ritchie braving the elements to walk dogs Toby (left) and Gracie (right) on Tay Street in Perth on Monday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife wake up to 'ice rink Monday' as council chiefs issue gritting…
Spud and Renton flee after shoplifting in T2 Trainspotting. The crime - often to feed addiction - has surged in Tayside and Fife.
Shoplifting surge in Tayside and Fife — We examine the rise in store crime
Christopher Wilkie was caught in the city centre. Image: Facebook.
Crack dealer: Dundee man in city centre had £340 of drugs 'concealed between his…
Passengers on an Xplore Dundee bus. The firm has released its Christmas timetable.
Christmas bus timetables for Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland revealed