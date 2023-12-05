Dundee Sainsbury’s staff member assaulted during reported theft

A Sainsbury’s staff member was assaulted by a shoplifter in Dundee.

The incident at Sainsbury’s Local on Perth Road took place at 10.30pm on Monday inside the store.

It’s understood the female staff member was not seriously injured but shaken as police were contacted.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Around 10.30pm on Monday, December 4, 2023, officers received a report of an assault and theft and a premises on Perth Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority and we continue to have a range of measures in place to keep everyone safe in the run up to Christmas.

“We were the first retailer to introduce colleague worn cameras in 2018 to protect our team and colleagues now wear them in every Sainsbury’s store.

“We have also increased the number of security officers in our stores this year and use measures to deter criminal activity like our in store detectives and security doors.

“We’re also one of the retailers supporting Project Pegasus to create more efficient ways of tackling organised crime by working together with the police and other retailers. Preventing and reducing crime in our stores all year round will support our ongoing efforts to keep prices low for customers.”