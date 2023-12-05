New Perthshire microbrewery acts to allay fears it could ‘smell like an abattoir’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Perthshire microbrewery acts to allay fears it could ‘smell like an abattoir’

Consent has been given for a scheme that also includes a farm shop and tasting room.

By Kieran Webster
An artist impression shows how the Logiealmond microbrewery plans may look. Image: Supplied
An artist impression shows how the Logiealmond microbrewery plans may look. Image: Supplied

The owner of a new Perthshire microbrewery has acted to alleviate fears that it could “smell like an abattoir”.

Logiealmond Estate has been given planning permission for the facility, with consent also granted for a tasting room and farm shop.

Its existing shop and office would also move from nearby Kindrumpark Farm to the new building.

However, the plans received four objections with fears it could lead to more traffic in the rural area and the brewery might produce foul odours.

Fears have been raised over increased traffic and foul odours. Image: Supplied

Objector Fiona Stewart said: “I have previously lived more than 1.5 miles away from a distillery and when the wind was blowing in the wrong direction it was like being in an abattoir with offensive odour.”

Caroline McLean, who also objected, added: “I understand the growth of farm shops, but the scale of this one isn’t in keeping with the local countryside.

“As a mum of two kids, I have major concerns about the increase in traffic through Harrietfield as we don’t have proper pavement everywhere and resulting road safety concerns.”

Logiealmond Estate has acted to reassure neighbours. It says modern brewers are fitted with filters to reduce odours from beer brewing.

Plans to bring area ‘much-needed employment’

The firm also noted the likelihood of extra traffic in the area but believes the benefits to the local area outweigh the cons.

A spokesperson added: “We are delighted to be awarded the planning approval for this project.

“The farmshop, brewery and cafe will bring much-needed employment to the area.

The facility will be built on this land. Image: Supplied

“Now that planning is approved we will be looking to seek tenders from local contractors for the building works.”

Perth and Kinross Council has set 23 conditions on the plans being approved.

This includes filing plans to build a cycle parking facility and odours should not be smelt from the boundary.

Elsewhere on the estate, plans were also approved to build a 10-bedroom castle earlier this year.

More from Perth & Kinross

An artist impression shows how the Logiealmond microbrewery plans may look. Image: Supplied
Full list of Tayside and Fife addresses 'too dangerous' for ambulance crews to visit…
Campervans parked outside the Airbnb flat in Perth's Muirton Place.
Council closes Perth Airbnb over residents having to ask 'strangers' to move vehicles
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Emergency services on the A94 between Perth and Scone.
Woman taken to hospital after crash on main road near Perth
Police officers at the scene in South Methven Street.
Second teen, 17, injured after Perth stabbing incident
An artist impression shows how the Logiealmond microbrewery plans may look. Image: Supplied
Perth speeder charged EIGHT times in 18 days during A9 crackdown
An artist impression shows how the Logiealmond microbrewery plans may look. Image: Supplied
Tayside and Fife wake up to 'ice rink Monday' as council chiefs issue gritting…
An artist impression shows how the Logiealmond microbrewery plans may look. Image: Supplied
Shoplifting surge in Tayside and Fife — We examine the rise in store crime
Passengers on an Xplore Dundee bus. The firm has released its Christmas timetable.
Christmas bus timetables for Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland revealed
The A9 just south of Dunkeld.
Person in hospital after two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunkeld
An artist impression shows how the Logiealmond microbrewery plans may look. Image: Supplied
Best pictures as Boney M, N-Trance and Chico take to the stage for Perth…

Conversation