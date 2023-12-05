New Perthshire microbrewery acts to allay fears it could ‘smell like an abattoir’

The owner of a new Perthshire microbrewery has acted to alleviate fears that it could “smell like an abattoir”.

Logiealmond Estate has been given planning permission for the facility, with consent also granted for a tasting room and farm shop.

Its existing shop and office would also move from nearby Kindrumpark Farm to the new building.

However, the plans received four objections with fears it could lead to more traffic in the rural area and the brewery might produce foul odours.

Objector Fiona Stewart said: “I have previously lived more than 1.5 miles away from a distillery and when the wind was blowing in the wrong direction it was like being in an abattoir with offensive odour.”

Caroline McLean, who also objected, added: “I understand the growth of farm shops, but the scale of this one isn’t in keeping with the local countryside.

“As a mum of two kids, I have major concerns about the increase in traffic through Harrietfield as we don’t have proper pavement everywhere and resulting road safety concerns.”

Logiealmond Estate has acted to reassure neighbours. It says modern brewers are fitted with filters to reduce odours from beer brewing.

Plans to bring area ‘much-needed employment’

The firm also noted the likelihood of extra traffic in the area but believes the benefits to the local area outweigh the cons.

A spokesperson added: “We are delighted to be awarded the planning approval for this project.

“The farmshop, brewery and cafe will bring much-needed employment to the area.

“Now that planning is approved we will be looking to seek tenders from local contractors for the building works.”

Perth and Kinross Council has set 23 conditions on the plans being approved.

This includes filing plans to build a cycle parking facility and odours should not be smelt from the boundary.

Elsewhere on the estate, plans were also approved to build a 10-bedroom castle earlier this year.