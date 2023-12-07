Dundee Beatles musician on Denny Laine’s city visits and friendship with Wings legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Beatles musician on Denny Laine’s city visits and friendship with Wings legend

Steve McDonald, who leads McDonald’s Farm, the resident band at the world famous Cavern Club in Liverpool, said a benefit gig had been planned for Denny that will include Dundee's Kyle Falconer

By Michael Alexander
Steve MvcDonald (left) at Linda McCartney's birthday party at Angus Hotel with Denny Laine, Dundee in 1975. Image: Steve McDonald
Steve MvcDonald (left) at Linda McCartney's birthday party at Angus Hotel with Denny Laine, Dundee in 1975. Image: Steve McDonald

A Dundee musician is “devastated” by the news that Denny Laine, lead singer of the Moody Blues and guitarist with Sir Paul McCartney’s band Wings, has died at the age of 79.

Steve McDonald, who played in Laine’s backing band for eight years, said that while he had known about his health issues for a while, it still came as a “shock”.

“He was an amazing guy,” Steve told The Courier.

“He was very humble but very generous with his exceptional talent.

Dundee musician Steve McDonald (left) at Linda McCartney’s birthday party at Angus Hotel with Denny Laine, Dundee in 1975. Image: Steve McDonald

“All our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Elizabeth and all of Denny’s family at this very sad time.

“Grant (Roberts) and I will treasure our friendship with Denny.

“It was an absolute honour to play in his backing band.”

Dundee’s Kyle Falconer on list of musicians to play Denny Laine benefit gig

Steve, who leads McDonald’s Farm, the resident band at the world famous Cavern Club in Liverpool, said a benefit gig had been planned for Denny, in conjunction with Cavern City Tours, at the Cavern on February 18.

This will now most probably go ahead as a tribute to Denny, celebrating the music he created with The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings.

“Some great artistes have lined up to perform,” said Steve.

“These will include our very own Kyle Falconer, Brian Nash (Frankie goes to Hollywood),Tony Skeggs (the Overtures), Possibly Paul and Mark McGann, Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet), Tony Coburn ( Pure McCartney- Cavern Club Beatles) and our own band, McDonald’s Farm.”

How did Dundee’s Steve McDonald become backing band for Denny Laine?

Steve recently told The Courier how The Beatles “saved his life”.

He said that during a lifetime of being influenced by the Fab Four and meeting Paul McCartney several times, he was lucky to be at Paul’s late wife Linda McCartney’s birthday party at the old Angus Hotel when Wings played Dundee in 1975.

It was through those encounters that he met Denny Laine and became Laine’s backing band for eight years, doing music full-time.

“In 1988 we met Denny in Liverpool and agreed to record one of his songs ‘Eyes of a child’,” said Steve.

Denny Laine rehearsing with McDonald’s Farm at the Marquee club in Dundee in 1989. Image: Steve McDonald

“In 1989 we brought Denny to Dundee.

“We rehearsed at the Marquee, played a gig at De Stihl’s nightclub, then went on to play a gig with Denny at the Corn Exchange in Cambridge.

Denny Laine at De Stihl’s nightclub in Dundee in 1989. Image: Steve McDonald

“We moved to London where we were resident band in Lennon’s Rock n’ Roll restaurant, which was right next door to ‘Stringfellows’ in Covent Garden.

“It was owned by our good friend Peter Stockton and John Lennon’s first wife Cynthia.

“We played numerous gigs in the UK and abroad as Denny’s backing band.

“In 1992 we were top of the bill at the Liverpool Beatles Convention, when we performed with Denny Laine, Steve Holley and Laurence Juber.

Wings reunion in Liverpool in 1992. Image: Steve McDonald

“This was basically the first Wings reunion, all be it without two of the most important members Paul and Linda McCartney.”

Denny Laine tribute paid by former RAF Edzell serviceman who visited Dundee

Tribute was also paid to Denny Laine on Wednesday by a former serviceman at RAF Edzell.

Jerry Sipes said on Facebook: “During my time stationed with the US Navy at RAF Edzell, I was fairly close to the local music scene and had the opportunity to meet several local bands and celebrities.

“Through one of these connections I was able to be part of a local music showcase in Dundee at De Stihls where Denny Laine was headlining.

“After the show a few shipmates and I were invited to a small after party at another famous musician in his own right, Steve McDonald’s home.

Dundee’s Steve McDonald and Julia Baird (John Lennon’s step sister). Image: Steve McDonald

“I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Denny, sat up drinking single malt scotch whisky, smoking cigarettes and along with others present hear stories from Denny about John Lennon, Paul McCartney and the ‘early’ days until the wee hours of the morning…a truly humbling and once in a lifetime experience.”

Paul McCartney tribute to Denny Laine

Denny’s wife Elizabeth Hines said he died after a long battle with lung disease.

Among other achievements, Laine sang on The Moody Blues’ multi-million selling Go Now and co-wrote the Wings hit Mull of Kintyre.

Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute on Instagram, calling the musician “an outstanding vocalist and guitar player”.

Denny Laine at home in Spain – 1970s. Image: Shutterstock

“Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humour and was always ready to help other people,” he said.

“We had drifted apart but in recent years managed to re-establish our friendship and share memories of our times together.”

US musician Christopher Cross also posted a message, remembering Laine as a “dear friend… an icon and a sweet man.”

“He will be missed. Prayers for his wife Liz and their family,” he added.

More from Dundee

The Snuts will perform at Assai Records in Dundee next year.
The Snuts to perform at Assai Records in Dundee
Dudhope Roundabout, Dundee city centre
Person charged after two-car crash near Dundee roundabout
An LNER train in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.
LNER scraps ALL trains through Tayside and Fife on Thursday due to weather forecast
An artist's impression of the proposed flats. Image: First Endeavour LLP with Craigie Estates Ltd
Flats on site of demolished Halley’s Mill in Dundee recommended for refusal
4
Inside Groucho's music bar in Dundee.
First look at Groucho's Music Bar in Dundee after opening weekend success
Courier News, Jake Keith Story, CR0023773 - Residents in a new Dundee housing estate Western Gateway say they are being left with no option but to drive everywhere in a failure of the council's green energy plan. Picture shows Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway Community Group on the only pedestrian access path towards the development. Path off Fulton Road, Dundee - Saturday 12th September 2020 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Dundee Western Gateway: Angry residents grill senior councillors over delayed school saga
Plans for an eight-storey student flat development on the site of a former Dundee nightclub are set to go before councillors. Image: DC Thomson/Scott Hobbs Planning.
Eight-storey student flats block at former Dundee nightclub set for approval
Winterfest featured children's rides and a big wheel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Emails reveal inside story of Dundee Winterfest chaos - from 'scared' traders to backlash…
3
Sudden death Dundee
Daughter's tribute to 'best dad and grandad in the world' found dead in Dundee…
Derek Alland attacked his victim with a samurai sword.
Dundee intruder jailed for samurai sword attack in city multi

Conversation