Police now confirm Dundee house fire ‘not suspicious’

Police have confirmed a Dundee house fire is now deemed NOT suspicious – despite initially claiming it had been started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to the property on Liff Road twice in the space of four hours on Monday afternoon.

The blaze started just before 2pm then reignited at around 6pm.

Residents in other homes had to be evacuated.

The following morning, Police Scotland said it was treating the fire as “wilful”.

The force then backtracked and issued an updated statement later that day to say investigations into the cause of the blaze were ongoing and removing any mention of it being deliberate.

In a further statement on Thursday, it was confirmed the blaze had, in fact, not been started on purpose.

Liff Road fire ‘deemed as not suspicious’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.50pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Liff Road.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. There were no reports of anyone being injured.

“An investigation was carried out and the fire was deemed as not suspicious.”

The cause has not been revealed.