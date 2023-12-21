Police now confirm Dundee house fire ‘not suspicious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police now confirm Dundee house fire ‘not suspicious’

Officers originally said the blaze was "wilful" before further investigations confirmed it had not been started deliberately.

By Ben MacDonald
Liff road house fire
Firefighters at the scene of the Liff Road blaze. Image: DC Thomson

Police have confirmed a Dundee house fire is now deemed NOT suspicious – despite initially claiming it had been started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to the property on Liff Road twice in the space of four hours on Monday afternoon.

The blaze started just before 2pm then reignited at around 6pm.

Residents in other homes had to be evacuated.

A fire investigation van at the scene on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The following morning, Police Scotland said it was treating the fire as “wilful”.

The force then backtracked and issued an updated statement later that day to say investigations into the cause of the blaze were ongoing and removing any mention of it being deliberate.

In a further statement on Thursday, it was confirmed the blaze had, in fact, not been started on purpose.

Liff Road fire ‘deemed as not suspicious’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.50pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Liff Road.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. There were no reports of anyone being injured.

“An investigation was carried out and the fire was deemed as not suspicious.”

The cause has not been revealed.

Conversation