Van abandoned after crash with minibus on Dundee street

A van was abandoned after colliding with a minibus on a busy Dundee street.

Five police units descended on Byron Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

Motorists, said they saw a number of officers on foot searching the local area, near Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery.

One man said the area was “crawling with coppers” as dog units joined the search.

Police Scotland confirmed the van was discovered nearby with no occupants inside.

A spokesman said: “We were made aware of a van colliding with a minibus on Byron Street in Dundee around 5.30pm on Saturday January 13.

“The van was then driven away before it was found abandoned nearby.

“Nobody was injured and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”