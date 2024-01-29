Renowned sports performance coach returning to Dundee to inspire athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renowned sports performance coach returning to Dundee to inspire athletes

Allistair McCaw will be giving a series of workshops and keynote presentations to students, coaches, and athletes. 

By Laura Devlin
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT

A leading motivational speaker and sports performance coach is heading back to Dundee next month to help inspire a new generation of athletes.

Allistair McCaw, who has helped tennis heavyweights such as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and football clubs including Paris St Germain and Benfica, will be in the city on February 13 and 14.

It follows his trip to Dundee & Angus College last year which saw over 350 students come out to hear him speak.

During this year’s visit, McCaw will be giving a series of workshops and keynote presentations to students, coaches, and athletes.

This will see him visiting Dundee charity Kanzen Karate, Morgan Academy, Dundee Football Club, Dundee & Angus College, and Henderson Loggie.

The visit is being coordinated by Kanzen Karate, an organisation which uses physical activity and advancement of education to build better lives.

The charity hosted the World Karate Championships last July which saw more than 4,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from over 30 different countries come to Dundee.

The four-day event, held at the Dundee Ice Arena, brought more than £9 million to the local economy.

‘Transformative figure in performance coaching’

Kanzen Chief Officer, Roy O’Kane said: “We are thrilled to host Allistair McCaw in Dundee once again.

“His reputation precedes him as a transformative figure in the realm of performance coaching.

“This visit provides a rare opportunity for our community to learn from one of the best in the business. I am pleased so many people will benefit from his insight and expertise.”

The leadership guru hit the headlines in 2022 when he called for Dundee United and Dundee FC to merge.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said a “solution to the city of Dundee football” would be for the two teams to come together.

However, his tweet drew anger from local football fans.

Kannzen will be hosting a seminar with McCaw on Tuesday February 13 at the Regional Performance Centre.

The event is open to all and tickets can be booked here.

