Renowned sports performance coach returning to Dundee to inspire athletes

A leading motivational speaker and sports performance coach is heading back to Dundee next month to help inspire a new generation of athletes.

Allistair McCaw, who has helped tennis heavyweights such as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and football clubs including Paris St Germain and Benfica, will be in the city on February 13 and 14.

It follows his trip to Dundee & Angus College last year which saw over 350 students come out to hear him speak.

During this year’s visit, McCaw will be giving a series of workshops and keynote presentations to students, coaches, and athletes.

This will see him visiting Dundee charity Kanzen Karate, Morgan Academy, Dundee Football Club, Dundee & Angus College, and Henderson Loggie.

The visit is being coordinated by Kanzen Karate, an organisation which uses physical activity and advancement of education to build better lives.

The charity hosted the World Karate Championships last July which saw more than 4,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from over 30 different countries come to Dundee.

The four-day event, held at the Dundee Ice Arena, brought more than £9 million to the local economy.

‘Transformative figure in performance coaching’

Kanzen Chief Officer, Roy O’Kane said: “We are thrilled to host Allistair McCaw in Dundee once again.

“His reputation precedes him as a transformative figure in the realm of performance coaching.

“This visit provides a rare opportunity for our community to learn from one of the best in the business. I am pleased so many people will benefit from his insight and expertise.”

The leadership guru hit the headlines in 2022 when he called for Dundee United and Dundee FC to merge.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said a “solution to the city of Dundee football” would be for the two teams to come together.

However, his tweet drew anger from local football fans.

Kannzen will be hosting a seminar with McCaw on Tuesday February 13 at the Regional Performance Centre.

The event is open to all and tickets can be booked here.