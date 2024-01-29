Woman, 80, remains in hospital after being hit by car in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Woman, 80, remains in hospital after being hit by car in Broughty Ferry

Police are investigating the incident on Brook Street.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Brook Street at Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View
Brook Street at Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

An 80-year-old woman remains in hospital a week after being hit by a car in Broughty Ferry.

The pensioner is in a stable condition in Ninewells Hospital after the incident last Monday.

She was knocked down on Brook Street at the junction with Gray Street at around 12.15pm.

The incident involved a Nissan Navara.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Constable Mike Guild said: “As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to any witnesses to this crash, or anyone with information that may assist to contact us.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that may be relevant, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 2004 of January 22.

More from Dundee

Lorraine Kelly wants to see a Masked Singer display at the V&A Museum
Lorraine Kelly hopes Masked Singer costume can be displayed at V&A Dundee
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Renowned sports performance coach returning to Dundee to inspire athletes
Broughty Ferry scene of alleged assault
Man, 22, charged after Broughty Ferry attack
Peter Udall was found guilty.
Army officer's career at 'inglorious end' for Dundee petrol bomb threats
Pepe's Piri Piri and Fireway Pizza are planning outlets in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Pepe's Piri Piri and Fireaway Pizza to open Dundee outlets
Gregor Monson. Image: Facebook.
Domestic abuser hounded Fife ex-partner for nearly three years after break-up
Fahd Ahmed abused is Dundee wife
Dundee woman feared she would be killed by abusive husband
Broughty Ferry assault
Man hospitalised in Broughty Ferry daylight street 'attack' as 22-year-old arrested
Left to right: Barclays bank in Perth and Dundee.
Barclays Bank to close Dundee and Perth branches in March
Uber set to apply for Dundee taxi licence.
Readers react as Uber to apply for Dundee taxi licence
2

Conversation