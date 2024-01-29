Woman, 80, remains in hospital after being hit by car in Broughty Ferry

An 80-year-old woman remains in hospital a week after being hit by a car in Broughty Ferry.

The pensioner is in a stable condition in Ninewells Hospital after the incident last Monday.

She was knocked down on Brook Street at the junction with Gray Street at around 12.15pm.

The incident involved a Nissan Navara.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Constable Mike Guild said: “As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to any witnesses to this crash, or anyone with information that may assist to contact us.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that may be relevant, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 2004 of January 22.