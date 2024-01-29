Still Game fans invited to compete against show’s stars in Dundee quiz

Die-hard Still Game fans in Dundee have the chance to go head-to-head with the show’s stars at an upcoming fundraising event.

Cast members Jane McCarry, Mark Cox, Gavin Mitchell, Paul Riley and Sanjeev Kohli will take part in the Oot Ae Time quiz at the Whitehall Theatre on Friday, March 8.

During the evening, the audience will compete against the stars in the ultimate Still Game quiz.

Afterwards, the five – who played Isa, Tam, Boaby, Winston and Navid – will share memories of their time making the show.

Money raised from the evening will support the development of youth academy players at Montrose FC.

The club have made significant progress this season, with academy graduates making their first team debuts and the under-18 side knocking holders Celtic out of the Scottish FA Youth Cup.

If you can remember what ‘Mary Curry’ discovered, you can buy your tickets through the Whitehall Theatre website.

The announcement comes days after co-creator Greg Hemphill took a dip in the Tay for a BBC series about wild swimming.