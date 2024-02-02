Dundee woman leaves nearly £500k to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station following death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee woman leaves nearly £500k to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station following death

Dorothy McKinven was born in Dundee in 1934 and had lived in the Ferry from the 70s.

By Laura Devlin
Dorothy McKinven and her husband Neil in 2006.
Dorothy McKinven and her husband Neil in 2006.

A Dundee woman has left almost half a million pounds to the Broughty Ferry lifeboat station following her death last year.

Dorothy McKinven, who died in April aged 89, has given almost all of her estate to the RNLI.

A Broughty Ferry resident since the 1970s, she intended for the money – which totals £447,286 – to go towards the maintenance and replacement of the local lifeboat fleet.

The remaining 1% of her estate – amounting to £4,518 – has been donated to the Dundee branch of the PDSA.

Dorothy was born in Dundee in February 1934 and attended St Mary’s Forebank Primary School and St John’s RC High School in her youth.

As a child she would often accompany her father James, who worked as a leerie, helping to light the streetlights at the docks.

Upon leaving school, she obtained employment as an office girl Low & Bonar in King Street – where she also worked as a telephone operator, teleprinter, and shorthand typist.

Dorothy in her younger days in 1957. Image: Supplied.

She met her future husband, footballer Neil McKinven who played for both Dundee and Dundee United during his career, at the Palais dancehall.

The couple married at Clepington Church on January 30 1959 before emigrating to Canada the very next day.

They lived there for five years before coming back to Dundee. Upon her return, Dorothy got a secretarial job at Timex.

Initially intended to be a temporary role, she ended up staying with the company for 25 years – eventually becoming secretary to the managing director.

The Evening Telegraph article detailing Neil signing for Dundee United. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee United fan since childhood, Dorothy would attend almost every home match with Neil until he took ill and died more than a decade ago.

The couple also loved their home, their garden, and had a shared love of music.

RLNI ‘extremely grateful’ for donation

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “We are very grateful to Mrs McKinven for leaving a legacy to the RNLI.

“This generous donation will specifically benefit the lifesaving work of Broughty Ferry RNLI Lifeboat Station.

“Legacies such as those left to the RNLI by Mrs McKinven play a vital part in saving lives at sea and the RNLI is extremely grateful to anyone who leaves a gift in their will.”

