Dundee woman leaves nearly £500k to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station following death

A Dundee woman has left almost half a million pounds to the Broughty Ferry lifeboat station following her death last year.

Dorothy McKinven, who died in April aged 89, has given almost all of her estate to the RNLI.

A Broughty Ferry resident since the 1970s, she intended for the money – which totals £447,286 – to go towards the maintenance and replacement of the local lifeboat fleet.

The remaining 1% of her estate – amounting to £4,518 – has been donated to the Dundee branch of the PDSA.

Dorothy was born in Dundee in February 1934 and attended St Mary’s Forebank Primary School and St John’s RC High School in her youth.

As a child she would often accompany her father James, who worked as a leerie, helping to light the streetlights at the docks.

Upon leaving school, she obtained employment as an office girl Low & Bonar in King Street – where she also worked as a telephone operator, teleprinter, and shorthand typist.

She met her future husband, footballer Neil McKinven who played for both Dundee and Dundee United during his career, at the Palais dancehall.

The couple married at Clepington Church on January 30 1959 before emigrating to Canada the very next day.

They lived there for five years before coming back to Dundee. Upon her return, Dorothy got a secretarial job at Timex.

Initially intended to be a temporary role, she ended up staying with the company for 25 years – eventually becoming secretary to the managing director.

A Dundee United fan since childhood, Dorothy would attend almost every home match with Neil until he took ill and died more than a decade ago.

The couple also loved their home, their garden, and had a shared love of music.

RLNI ‘extremely grateful’ for donation

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “We are very grateful to Mrs McKinven for leaving a legacy to the RNLI.

“This generous donation will specifically benefit the lifesaving work of Broughty Ferry RNLI Lifeboat Station.

“Legacies such as those left to the RNLI by Mrs McKinven play a vital part in saving lives at sea and the RNLI is extremely grateful to anyone who leaves a gift in their will.”