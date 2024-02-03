Dundee Best pictures as Grove Academy welcomes the world in Model UN Deputy First Minister Shona Robison was also invited along, giving a keynote speech to pupils. By Laura Devlin February 3 2024, 7:00am February 3 2024, 7:00am Share Best pictures as Grove Academy welcomes the world in Model UN Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4884981/best-pictures-as-grove-academy-welcomes-the-world-in-model-un/ Copy Link 0 comment Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Grove Academy hosted an array of international delegates on Friday as pupils took part in a Model United Nations event. Organised by S6 pupil Harry Leadingham, the convention welcomed pupils from Monifieth High who spent the day discussing climate change before reaching a resolution. Teams made up of two pupils each represented a host of UN countries for the debate. Deputy First Minister and Dundee MSP Shona Robison was also invited along, giving a keynote speech to pupils before the event kicked off. Model UN simulations engage hundreds of thousands of students each year, helping them to learn more about the principles of the UN and how it functions. Speaking about the event, Harry said: “It’s been a great experience to learn about the United Nations and climate change, and great to welcome pupils from other schools “I’ve really enjoyed working on this and its great to see so many young people caring about a sustainable environment.” Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the action. Jennifer Hunt (left) and Mara Bell (right) from Grove Academy 1st year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Pupils hard at work. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Grove students Charlotte Rome and Adam Kendall (both 16) as the ”UK’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Pupils listening intently. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Jay Moffatt (left) and Ethan Reid (right) S1 from Grove. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Daniel Simpson (from Grove) chats to other countries. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Jacob Martin (left) and Isobell Wall (right) from Grove, S2, representing Germany. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Deputy First Minister Shona Robison speaking to pupils. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Harry Leadingham who organised the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Shona Robison giving her keynote speech. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Conversation