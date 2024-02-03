Best pictures as Grove Academy welcomes the world in Model UN

Grove Academy hosted an array of international delegates on Friday as pupils took part in a Model United Nations event.

Organised by S6 pupil Harry Leadingham, the convention welcomed pupils from Monifieth High who spent the day discussing climate change before reaching a resolution.

Teams made up of two pupils each represented a host of UN countries for the debate.

Deputy First Minister and Dundee MSP Shona Robison was also invited along, giving a keynote speech to pupils before the event kicked off.

Model UN simulations engage hundreds of thousands of students each year, helping them to learn more about the principles of the UN and how it functions.

Speaking about the event, Harry said: “It’s been a great experience to learn about the United Nations and climate change, and great to welcome pupils from other schools

“I’ve really enjoyed working on this and its great to see so many young people caring about a sustainable environment.”

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the action.