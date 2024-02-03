Best pictures as Grove Academy welcomes the world in Model UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as Grove Academy welcomes the world in Model UN

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison was also invited along, giving a keynote speech to pupils.

By Laura Devlin
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Grove Academy hosted an array of international delegates on Friday as pupils took part in a Model United Nations event.

Organised by S6 pupil Harry Leadingham, the convention welcomed pupils from Monifieth High who spent the day discussing climate change before reaching a resolution.

Teams made up of two pupils each represented a host of UN countries for the debate.

Deputy First Minister and Dundee MSP Shona Robison was also invited along, giving a keynote speech to pupils before the event kicked off.

Model UN simulations engage hundreds of thousands of students each year, helping them to learn more about the principles of the UN and how it functions.

Speaking about the event, Harry said: “It’s been a great experience to learn about the United Nations and climate change, and great to welcome pupils from other schools

“I’ve really enjoyed working on this and its great to see so many young people caring about a sustainable environment.”

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the action.

Jennifer Hunt (left) and Mara Bell (right) from Grove Academy 1st year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pupils hard at work. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Grove students Charlotte Rome and Adam Kendall (both 16) as the ”UK’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pupils listening intently. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Jay Moffatt (left) and Ethan Reid (right) S1 from Grove. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Daniel Simpson (from Grove) chats to other countries. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Jacob Martin (left) and Isobell Wall (right) from Grove, S2, representing Germany. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison speaking to pupils. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Harry Leadingham who organised the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Shona Robison giving her keynote speech. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

More from Dundee

Strathmartine Road, close to the junction with Coldside Road, Dundee.
Man, 32, taken to hospital as police close busy Dundee street for hours
The doctor works for NHS Tayside.
Experienced Dundee doctor avoids sanctions despite causing 'harm' to mum and baby
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Public ownership calls for under-threat Dundee bus routes as 'lifeline' services set for axe
2
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Residents quizzed about trampoline as police probe 'indecent' Dundee incident
NHS Tayside data breach at Eastern Primary School
Dundee parents 'furious' as NHS worker loses documents with personal details of P1 pupils
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Speeding police officer crashed into car at Dundee traffic lights, injuring two
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Urgent' bid to resolve traffic light issues at Forfar Road junction in Dundee
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee woman leaves nearly £500k to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station following death
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel set to show Scotland Euro 2024 games on big screen
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison gave a keynote speech at the event. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee roof raiders on curfew for £65k waterfront lead thefts

Conversation