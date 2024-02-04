Man threatened with weapon before van was stolen in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man threatened with weapon before van was stolen in Dundee

The robbery happened shortly after 5am on Saturday in Exchange Street in the city centre.

By Neil Henderson
Exchange Street in Dundee.
Exchange Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A delivery man was threatened with a weapon before having his van stolen in Dundee.

The robbery happened shortly after 5am on Saturday in Exchange Street in the city centre.

Police say the male driver was approached by two men, before one threatened him with a weapon.

The two men then made off in the white Transit van.

The 51-year-old delivery driver was left shaken but uninjured by the ordeal.

Van stolen in Exchange Street in Dundee

The van, which had the logo Les Turriff – Fruit and Vegetable Deliveries, was later recovered by officers in Glenrothes.

Police have issued descriptions of two men they seek in connection with the robbery.

The first is described as around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build and wearing a dark hooded top with a grey panel on the body and dark jogging bottoms.

His hood was up and his face was partially covered.

The robbery took place on Exchange Street in Dundee.
The robbery happened on Exchange Street in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

The second man is described as around 6ft, thin build and wearing a dark jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

His jacket had light coloured flashes on the sleeves.

Detective Constable David Feeney said: “The men had been seen in the city centre in Dock Street around 4.50 am.

“It’s possible they may have approached other delivery drivers or motorists in the area.

“If that happened to you, get in touch.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we know from our inquiries that there were other delivery drivers and taxis in the area around the time.

Stolen van later recovered in Glenrothes

“Therefore it would be helpful if people would check their dashcam footage from between 5am and 5.30am to see if they have captured any images of the van or the incident itself.

“The van was driven erratically through the city centre with several vehicles, including taxis having to drive round it.

“It was driven over the Tay Bridge and then recovered in Glenrothes along with its contents.”

Anyone who may have seen the van or has information is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 0725 of February 3.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

