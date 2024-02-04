Man threatened with weapon before van was stolen in Dundee

A delivery man was threatened with a weapon before having his van stolen in Dundee.

The robbery happened shortly after 5am on Saturday in Exchange Street in the city centre.

Police say the male driver was approached by two men, before one threatened him with a weapon.

The two men then made off in the white Transit van.

The 51-year-old delivery driver was left shaken but uninjured by the ordeal.

Van stolen in Exchange Street in Dundee

The van, which had the logo Les Turriff – Fruit and Vegetable Deliveries, was later recovered by officers in Glenrothes.

Police have issued descriptions of two men they seek in connection with the robbery.

The first is described as around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build and wearing a dark hooded top with a grey panel on the body and dark jogging bottoms.

His hood was up and his face was partially covered.

The second man is described as around 6ft, thin build and wearing a dark jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

His jacket had light coloured flashes on the sleeves.

Detective Constable David Feeney said: “The men had been seen in the city centre in Dock Street around 4.50 am.

“It’s possible they may have approached other delivery drivers or motorists in the area.

“If that happened to you, get in touch.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we know from our inquiries that there were other delivery drivers and taxis in the area around the time.

Stolen van later recovered in Glenrothes

“Therefore it would be helpful if people would check their dashcam footage from between 5am and 5.30am to see if they have captured any images of the van or the incident itself.

“The van was driven erratically through the city centre with several vehicles, including taxis having to drive round it.

“It was driven over the Tay Bridge and then recovered in Glenrothes along with its contents.”

Anyone who may have seen the van or has information is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 0725 of February 3.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.