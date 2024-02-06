Watchdog probes police involvement in 5 deaths over 4 months in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The police watchdog is probing the involvement of officers in the deaths of five people in Tayside, Fife and Stirling over four months.

The police investigations and review commissioner (PIRC) will investigate the deaths after receiving instructions from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

It comes after an independent investigation was launched following the death of a man at Kirkcaldy Police Station on Monday, January 22.

Scott Hooper died suddenly after becoming unwell in custody at the station.

Watchdog investigating five police deaths

Elsewhere, two probes have been launched following the death of a 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman in Perth.

The man died following police contact on December 3 while the woman died on December 19 after ‘an incident involving police’ according to PIRC.

Additionally, the death of a 38-year-old man in Dundee on November 9 2023 has led to a further investigation.

The watchdog will also investigate the death of a 27-year-old man in Stirling on September 6 2023.

Once an investigation has been carried out the PIRC reports its findings back to the COPFS for consideration.

All cases are considered live until the COPFS has taken a final decision.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.