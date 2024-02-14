Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy opens up on surviving domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy opens up on surviving domestic abuse

Sheli, known to millions of fans as Sabre, says being a victim of domestic abuse inspired her to become a fitness champion.

By Stuart MacDonald
Gladiators star Sheli McCoy. Image: BBC
Gladiators star Sheli McCoy. Image: BBC

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy has opened up on how being a victim of domestic abuse inspired her to become a fitness champion.

The Dundonian, known to fans as Sabre, told how she was attacked by an ex-partner during a traumatic relationship in her early twenties.

She says the relationship ended with her suffering two black eyes and her former boyfriend was made the subject of a restraining order against her.

The 35-year-old gym owner, from Menzieshill, revealed her weight went up four dress sizes at the time because she was miserable and overeating.

Sheli vowed to get “strong” after surviving the abuse and has gone on to become a Scottish CrossFit and weightlifting champion.

‘Destructive relationship’

She is now one of the biggest stars on the revamped version of Gladiators, watched by millions on the BBC since it launched last month.

Speaking on the Restless Natives podcast, she said: “The relationship ended with a massive bust-up and ultimately a court date, a restraining order and I had a couple of black eyes.

“It fell to bits and my front door had been kicked in and the police had arrived and there was a person-shaped hole in my bedroom wall.

“The destructive nature of that eight-year relationship took its toll on me.

Sheli McCoy appears as Sabre in the Gladiators reboot
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy. Image: BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd
Sheli shared a before and after image with her followers
The gym owner revealed before and after pictures in recent Instagram Q&A. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

“At the end of it I was a size 16, four dress sizes larger than I had ever been.

“I was very unhappy and I was definitely not the person I knew I could be.

“I was weak and I had no friends anymore because I had isolated myself or had been isolated from that group.

“My mum, who is a sergeant in the Army, said to me: ‘You are going to get strong and the next time someone has the audacity to raise a hand to you, you are going to raise one right back’.”

‘I’ll never suffer again’

She added: “It was a learning curve and unfortunately I learned the hard way.

“From that moment I literally just decided I would get the old me back and I would never suffer again.

“I’m under no illusion that I’m the only one who has went through that.

“There are so many women out there and men who have been in a relationship where they haven’t been nurtured and have lost their way.

“It’s important that we offer help to those people.

“One thing that shapes the greatness in you is adversity. I honestly don’t think I knew how strong I was until all I had left was to be strong.”

More from Dundee

CR0043280, Mike Alexander, Dundee. The National Oceanography Centre is marking the 100th anniversary since the RRS Discovery went into its oceanographic refit  during this time lots of technological developments have changed. With recent data from the World Meteorological Organisation showing that climate change is worsening, it's an opportunity to focus on the people and history of oceanographic climate change research. o Interviews with: ? Professor Richard Lampitt  oceanography history and microplastics expert ? Captain Antonio Gatti  RRS Discovery expert who has celebrated 18 years as Master on the ship ? Professor Stuart Cunningham  climate research expert ? Ali Gellatly  original RRS Discovery history expert. Picture shows: the original RRS Discovery - centrepiece attraction of the Dundee Waterfront, Dundee, 02nd June 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Urgent £1.4m restoration work to start at RRS Discovery in Dundee
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Former pupils at Dundee boys school reveal years of abuse at hands of staff…
Police speaking to members of the public outside the Overgate after Dundee city centre incident
Man taken to hospital after alleged assault in Dundee city centre
Layout of housing development on land at the former Royal Liff Hospital. Image: EMA Architecture and Design Ltd
Housing plans for former Royal Liff Hospital site refused
2
Douglas Laidlaw
Thief who robbed 81-year-old in his Dundee home moved prison for own safety
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Bell Street green travel hub plans Picture shows; Bell Street green travel hub plans . N/A. Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
'Get the potholes fixed first': Readers react to £14m Bell Street car park regeneration…
5
Cassie is looking for a new home in Tayside or Fife.
Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter
Derek Alland made gestures after his appeal was dismissed.
Dundee sword attacker makes obscene gestures after judges reject appeal
Concerns were raised about the Olympia in November. Image: Alan Richardson
Olympia officials had 'urgent' concerns about state of Dundee centre weeks after £6m repair…
6
Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Lovelorn Dundee woman stabbed partner in head with steak knife

Conversation