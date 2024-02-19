Dundee Man, 37, hospitalised as police hunt for suspect in Dundee ‘disturbance’ The incident took place in broad daylight on a busy road. By Andrew Robson February 19 2024, 2:24pm February 19 2024, 2:24pm Share Man, 37, hospitalised as police hunt for suspect in Dundee ‘disturbance’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4899212/man-hospitalised-dundee-disturbance-arbroath-road/ Copy Link The incident happened on Dundee's Arbroath Road, opposite Eastern Cemetery. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital after a disturbance on a busy Dundee road. Officers were called to the incident between two men on Arbroath Road shortly after 2pm on Sunday. Reports suggest four police cars were called to the scene and an area close to Eastern Cemetery was taped off. One man was taken to hospital while police are on the hunt for the other male involved. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Sunday police received a report of a disturbance involving two men in Arbroath Road, Dundee. “Officers attended and one man, aged 37, was taken to hospital. “Inquiries are ongoing to locate the other man and establish the full circumstances of the incident.”