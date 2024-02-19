Man, 37, hospitalised as police hunt for suspect in Dundee ‘disturbance’

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital after a disturbance on a busy Dundee road.

Officers were called to the incident between two men on Arbroath Road shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

Reports suggest four police cars were called to the scene and an area close to Eastern Cemetery was taped off.

One man was taken to hospital while police are on the hunt for the other male involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Sunday police received a report of a disturbance involving two men in Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and one man, aged 37, was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate the other man and establish the full circumstances of the incident.”