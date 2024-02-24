Dundee’s Carole Ramsay retires after helping thousands lose weight over 29 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Carole Ramsay retires after helping thousands lose weight over 29 years

Carole has advised slimmers across Tayside and Fife in her long career.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Weight loss coach Carole Ramsay retires after 29 years.
Carole Ramsey is to retire after 29 years. Image: Paul Reid

A Dundee slimming instructor is retiring after 29 years of helping people lose weight.

Carole Ramsey, 66, has run successful weight loss classes across Tayside and Fife since 1994.

In this time she has helped thousands of people reach their target weight.

But she will hang up her scales for the final time on February 29.

Dundee slimming adviser Carole Ramsay to retire

Carole said: “I have loved every minute of it but it’s time for me to hand over to someone else.”

She worked for a well-known slimming group for 25 years but branched out on her own just over four years ago, setting up Lighter Weighs with Carole.

slimming instructor Carole Ramsey retires
Carole with Lesley Thomson, who is taking over her business. Image: Paul Reid

She says one of her biggest successes of going solo was setting up the ‘slim by phone’ service, which she will maintain in retirement.

Carole added: “During lockdown, when we couldn’t open our classes, I offered my members a free service to send their weight to me each week to keep them on track until the classes could open again.

“Once they reopened I came up with the idea to run a slim by phone service, which is very successful and has now been running for over three years. I am keeping this service on when I retire from my classes.”

Business being taken over by woman who lost 6st with Carole’s help

Carole added: “It’s been a fabulous journey and I look upon my members as workmates, the times we’ve shared have been absolutely amazing.

“There’s been lots and lots of success, laughter and happy tears along the way.

Carole with class members at Menzieshill Parish Church, Dundee.
Slimming instructor Carole Ramsay with class members at Menzieshill Parish Church, Dundee. Image: Paul Reid

“I’ve seen thousands of members reach their target weight and each one is as special as the first. The most I ever had in one class was 168 folk in Blairgowrie, I thought I was never getting home for my tea.

“I’ve even had people semi-striptease at the scales to ensure their target.”

The business is being taken over by Lesley Thomson, who lost six stone under Carole’s guidance.

Carole added: “I wanted someone who would continue in the same vein. If she had said no, then I do not think I would be retiring next week as I couldn’t just pass them on to anyone. I know now they will be in safe hands.”

‘With Carole there is never any judgement’

Lorraine Martin, from Carnoustie, is among the slimmers Carole has helped.

“I have gone to Carole to help with my weight loss for decades,” Lorraine said.

“Thanks to her I have been at my target weight for two years, going from 18-and-a-half stone to 11-and-a-half stone.

Slimming instructor Carole Ramsay.
Carole Ramsay. Image: Paul Reid

“With Carole there is never any judgement. If you have to go back she just helps you along the way – she is going to be missed.”

Another successful slimmer thanks to Carole is Jenny Harper from Dundee.

Jenny said: “I am a bit of a yo-yo dieter and have been going to Carole for more than 25 years.

“With her I have lost six stone since 2022.

“Carole always says it’s just a 1lb at a time and she has helped me so much over the years.

“Everyone is going to miss her.”

Conversation