Dundee’s Carole Ramsay retires after helping thousands lose weight over 29 years

A Dundee slimming instructor is retiring after 29 years of helping people lose weight.

Carole Ramsey, 66, has run successful weight loss classes across Tayside and Fife since 1994.

In this time she has helped thousands of people reach their target weight.

But she will hang up her scales for the final time on February 29.

Dundee slimming adviser Carole Ramsay to retire

Carole said: “I have loved every minute of it but it’s time for me to hand over to someone else.”

She worked for a well-known slimming group for 25 years but branched out on her own just over four years ago, setting up Lighter Weighs with Carole.

She says one of her biggest successes of going solo was setting up the ‘slim by phone’ service, which she will maintain in retirement.

Carole added: “During lockdown, when we couldn’t open our classes, I offered my members a free service to send their weight to me each week to keep them on track until the classes could open again.

“Once they reopened I came up with the idea to run a slim by phone service, which is very successful and has now been running for over three years. I am keeping this service on when I retire from my classes.”

Business being taken over by woman who lost 6st with Carole’s help

Carole added: “It’s been a fabulous journey and I look upon my members as workmates, the times we’ve shared have been absolutely amazing.

“There’s been lots and lots of success, laughter and happy tears along the way.

“I’ve seen thousands of members reach their target weight and each one is as special as the first. The most I ever had in one class was 168 folk in Blairgowrie, I thought I was never getting home for my tea.

“I’ve even had people semi-striptease at the scales to ensure their target.”

The business is being taken over by Lesley Thomson, who lost six stone under Carole’s guidance.

Carole added: “I wanted someone who would continue in the same vein. If she had said no, then I do not think I would be retiring next week as I couldn’t just pass them on to anyone. I know now they will be in safe hands.”

‘With Carole there is never any judgement’

Lorraine Martin, from Carnoustie, is among the slimmers Carole has helped.

“I have gone to Carole to help with my weight loss for decades,” Lorraine said.

“Thanks to her I have been at my target weight for two years, going from 18-and-a-half stone to 11-and-a-half stone.

“With Carole there is never any judgement. If you have to go back she just helps you along the way – she is going to be missed.”

Another successful slimmer thanks to Carole is Jenny Harper from Dundee.

Jenny said: “I am a bit of a yo-yo dieter and have been going to Carole for more than 25 years.

“With her I have lost six stone since 2022.

“Carole always says it’s just a 1lb at a time and she has helped me so much over the years.

“Everyone is going to miss her.”