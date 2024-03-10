Man charged after street ‘brawl’ near Dundee pub

Police were called to a Dundee street after an alleged early morning brawl.

Four police units and a dog unit descended on Fintry Road, near the Dolphin Bar, on Sunday morning.

A 31-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident which reportedly involved several parties.

One man told The Courier that police were positioned at the shops at around 12.20am.

He said: “When I arrived there were a number of police vehicles in attendance at the shops.

“It looked like there were a number of folk in the street as well.”

Man charged as inquiries ‘ongoing’

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.35am on Sunday, March 10, 2024 officers were called to reports of a disturbance outside a premises on Fintry Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”