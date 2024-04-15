Woman taken to hospital and man, 35, arrested after Dundee ‘assault’

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man has been arrested after an alleged assault at a property in Dundee.

Police and an ambulance were called to Milnbank Road on Monday morning.

One woman reported seeing several police officers near the junction with Lawrence Street at around 8.30am.

She said: “I was walking to work around 8.30am when I noticed three police vehicles and an ambulance parked near the junction with Lawrence Street.

‘Several police officers’ at scene of Dundee ‘assault’

“There were several police officers patrolling the building, but it was otherwise quiet so I wasn’t sure what happened.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25am on Monday, we received a report of an assault at a property on Milnbank Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 35-year-old man was treated at the scene and arrested in connection. Inquiries are ongoing.”