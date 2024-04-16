‘Why I’ve been camping out in Dundee parks since Thursday’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Why I’ve been camping out in Dundee parks since Thursday’

Jordan Kealey and his two dogs spent Monday night in Dudhope Park.

By James Simpson
Jordan Kealey with dogs Jackson and Shyla at his makeshift campsite in Dudhope Park on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Jordan Kealey with dogs Jackson and Shyla at his makeshift campsite in Dudhope Park on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A man has revealed why he has spent several nights camping out in Dundee parks.

Jordan Kealey, 25, set up camp in Dudhope Park and also slept at Slessor Gardens after arriving in the city on Thursday.

Jordan, from Blackburn in Lancashire, is walking around the UK with dogs Jackson and Shyla to raise money for charities the RSPCA and the Crewe Men in Sheds project.

He has given himself the name The Walking Pleb and is documenting his challenge on social media.

Jordan told The Courier he hopes to raise up to £50,000.

Jordan’s tent advertising his charity challenge. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Speaking on Tuesday as he prepared to depart the city, Jordan said: “I’m travelling anti-clockwise around the UK and the challenge is to complete this by October.

“I have no previous camping experience, which was part of the reason behind the name, The Walking Pleb.

“I’ve been in Dundee since last week.

‘I stayed at Slessor Gardens but someone complained’

“I stayed near the Tay Road Bridge and at Slessor Gardens earlier but someone complained about me being there so I had to move on.

“Dudhope has been fine, though. I pitched up around 9pm on Monday.

“The noise hasn’t been too bad either, although the dogs were howling when people came past the tent.

“The dogs have been keeping me warm on the colder nights, though.

“It’s been great looking at the view of the River Tay this morning.

“Dundee is a beautiful city and I’ve certainly enjoyed visiting.”

Jordan plans on setting off from Dundee on Tuesday. Image:James Simpson/DC Thomson

Jordan says his family think he is “mental” for taking on the challenge.

He thanked an Essex community in January after being caught up in Storm Isha.

He added: “Both my dogs are rescue dogs so that’s why the RSPCA has been one of my chosen charities.

“Men in Sheds do some great work with over-45s and teach them new skills.

“I should be setting off from Dundee today (Tuesday) but I’m still mapping out my next move.”

Jordan hopes to set up his own charity upon completion of his trek around the UK.

