‘Why I’ve been camping out in Dundee parks since Thursday’

A man has revealed why he has spent several nights camping out in Dundee parks.

Jordan Kealey, 25, set up camp in Dudhope Park and also slept at Slessor Gardens after arriving in the city on Thursday.

Jordan, from Blackburn in Lancashire, is walking around the UK with dogs Jackson and Shyla to raise money for charities the RSPCA and the Crewe Men in Sheds project.

He has given himself the name The Walking Pleb and is documenting his challenge on social media.

Jordan told The Courier he hopes to raise up to £50,000.

Speaking on Tuesday as he prepared to depart the city, Jordan said: “I’m travelling anti-clockwise around the UK and the challenge is to complete this by October.

“I have no previous camping experience, which was part of the reason behind the name, The Walking Pleb.

“I’ve been in Dundee since last week.

‘I stayed at Slessor Gardens but someone complained’

“I stayed near the Tay Road Bridge and at Slessor Gardens earlier but someone complained about me being there so I had to move on.

“Dudhope has been fine, though. I pitched up around 9pm on Monday.

“The noise hasn’t been too bad either, although the dogs were howling when people came past the tent.

“The dogs have been keeping me warm on the colder nights, though.

“It’s been great looking at the view of the River Tay this morning.

“Dundee is a beautiful city and I’ve certainly enjoyed visiting.”

Jordan says his family think he is “mental” for taking on the challenge.

He thanked an Essex community in January after being caught up in Storm Isha.

He added: “Both my dogs are rescue dogs so that’s why the RSPCA has been one of my chosen charities.

“Men in Sheds do some great work with over-45s and teach them new skills.

“I should be setting off from Dundee today (Tuesday) but I’m still mapping out my next move.”

Jordan hopes to set up his own charity upon completion of his trek around the UK.