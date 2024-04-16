Dundee set for Christmas village as council looks to attract visitors after Winterfest chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee set for Christmas village as council looks to attract visitors after Winterfest chaos

Last year's scaled back Dundee Winterfest - the city's main Christmas event - failed to open.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee City Council is hoping to create a Christmas village following last year's Winterfest debacle.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Christmas village will be created in Dundee this year as the local council looks to attract visitors to the city during the festive period.

The local authority is looking to partner with a professional event management company to operate a Christmas village for at least a month later this year.

The contract – worth up to £180k – will initially be for one year only but could be renewed annually for an additional two years.

This, the council says, will be subject to budget availability and contractor performance.

It comes after last year’s Dundee Winterfest – the city’s main Christmas event – proved to be a disaster when it failed to open.

Revellers enjoy the Winterfest markets in 2021
Dundee's Winterfest previously ran in 2021 and 2022 before being scrapped last year.

The organisers of the event, M&N Events, had planned to move the attraction from its previous home in Slessor Gardens to the High Street, near City Square.

They also said the offering would be “reduced considerably” from previous years, with no ice rink or big wheel, due to poor footfall and the cost-of-living-crisis.

But emails sent between M&N Events and Dundee City Council, obtained by The Courier, revealed a picture of disorganisation, frustration and even panic ahead of the  event.

And despite it being advertised to open on December 1, Winterfest 2023 did not materialise – leading to council leader John Alexander to call on Dundonians to ‘use it or lose it’.

Dundee Christmas village will ‘add to festive experience’

A report, which will go before councillors next week, details the proposed Dundee Christmas village will offer a “variety of experiences and attractions” that will appeal to residents and visitors during the festive season.

The report added: “Outsourcing this element of the city’s Christmas offer with the financial support will elevate the quality of the experience, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a vibrant and culturally rich destination”.

No details were given as to the exact location of the Dundee Christmas village but the reports outlines it will be an outdoor event.

Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Councillor Steven Rome said: “We have been reflecting on Christmas 2023 and are determined to provide a compelling experience that attracts visitors and locals alike to the city centre for this year.

“The council is working hard to transform the centre of Dundee and we are well aware that Christmas is an extremely important time for our retail sector.

“While the Dundee Hooley has become established as a successful kick-start to the festive season, the proposed Christmas Village will add to the Christmas experience and attract families, visitors and shoppers into the centre for a sustained period.”

Conversation