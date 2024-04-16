Dundee set for Christmas village as council looks to attract visitors after Winterfest chaos

A Christmas village will be created in Dundee this year as the local council looks to attract visitors to the city during the festive period.

The local authority is looking to partner with a professional event management company to operate a Christmas village for at least a month later this year.

The contract – worth up to £180k – will initially be for one year only but could be renewed annually for an additional two years.

This, the council says, will be subject to budget availability and contractor performance.

It comes after last year’s Dundee Winterfest – the city’s main Christmas event – proved to be a disaster when it failed to open.

The organisers of the event, M&N Events, had planned to move the attraction from its previous home in Slessor Gardens to the High Street, near City Square.

They also said the offering would be “reduced considerably” from previous years, with no ice rink or big wheel, due to poor footfall and the cost-of-living-crisis.

But emails sent between M&N Events and Dundee City Council, obtained by The Courier, revealed a picture of disorganisation, frustration and even panic ahead of the event.

And despite it being advertised to open on December 1, Winterfest 2023 did not materialise – leading to council leader John Alexander to call on Dundonians to ‘use it or lose it’.

Dundee Christmas village will ‘add to festive experience’

A report, which will go before councillors next week, details the proposed Dundee Christmas village will offer a “variety of experiences and attractions” that will appeal to residents and visitors during the festive season.

The report added: “Outsourcing this element of the city’s Christmas offer with the financial support will elevate the quality of the experience, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a vibrant and culturally rich destination”.

No details were given as to the exact location of the Dundee Christmas village but the reports outlines it will be an outdoor event.

Councillor Steven Rome said: “We have been reflecting on Christmas 2023 and are determined to provide a compelling experience that attracts visitors and locals alike to the city centre for this year.

“The council is working hard to transform the centre of Dundee and we are well aware that Christmas is an extremely important time for our retail sector.

“While the Dundee Hooley has become established as a successful kick-start to the festive season, the proposed Christmas Village will add to the Christmas experience and attract families, visitors and shoppers into the centre for a sustained period.”