VIDEO: ‘Dundee disrupted by call-offs too’ – Tony Docherty and Ricki Lamie have say on Dens Park pitch ahead of Rangers

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says his side’s recent preparations have also been disrupted by recent call-offs at Dens Park.

The surface at the home of the Dark Blues has been the subject of much criticism in recent times, especially after the Rangers fixture was postponed for a second time.

Docherty doesn’t foresee any more issues with the pitch this season after it was confirmed the match will go ahead at Dens Park on Wednesday night.

Rangers critical of Dundee’s pitch

Rangers, led by their manager Phillippe Clement, have been critical of the handling and slammed the effects it had on their preparations.

Without mentioning any names, Docherty explained that it had also disrupted his team’s plans heading into a crucial couple of weeks.

“The real frustration is disruption affects everybody. We were hugely disrupted as well.

“There is a lot of outside noise about it, but it’s incumbent on me to keep that laser focus in the group so we’re prepared for the game.”

Dundee confirmed top-six football with a draw at Aberdeen at the weekend and they are now aiming for fifth and a potential European place.

Defender Ricki Lamie said that the recent issues with the Dens Park pitch hadn’t overshadowed that achievement but said it had been a “frustrating” affair.