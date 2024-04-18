Dundee Olympia probe takes step forward as councillors asked to support independent investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia probe takes step forward as councillors asked to support independent investigation

It comes after Olympia bosses confirmed there is no reopening date set for the leisure and toddler pools, which have been shut for more than two months.

By Laura Devlin
The exterior of The Olympia Swimming Pool.
The Olympia Swimming Pool. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Proposals for an independent inquiry into the failures at Dundee’s Olympia Centre look set to move forward as councillors are asked to approve a probe into its closure.

Council leader John Alexander has requested members of the local authority’s city governance committee agree to the formation of an independent investigation when they meet next week.

It comes after Olympia bosses could not confirm a reopening date for the leisure and toddler pools, which have been closed since February 5.

The pools were shut to the public after a support beam became detached from a flume structure and fell close to swimmers below.

Dundee facility plagued by problems

The latest issue occurred a little over a month after the leisure centre reopened following a two-year closure for urgent repairs.

Dundee City Council spent more than £6m rectifying a series of safety issues, including corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

The problems – and the cost to address them – led to repeated calls from opposition politicians for an independent inquiry into what went wrong.

Olympia was forced to close its pools at the start of February
Pools at the Olympia have been forced to close again. Image: Alan Richardson.

Members of the public have also been vocal in their support for an investigation and a petition launched earlier this year has gained more than 400 signatures.

However, the SNP administration at Dundee City Council had long resisted calls for such a probe into the beleaguered facility.

But in March, leader John Alexander caved to growing pressure – saying he was “struggling to contain his anger” as he sought updates on when the pools will reopen.

‘Olympia has been a fiasco’

Speaking on the proposal, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Dundee City Council Fraser Macpherson said any inquiry would need a clear objective.

“The whole thing (with the Olympia) has been a fiasco, quite frankly.

“But there are certainly some questions we will be raising on Monday night regarding the cost of such an inquiry and what it is seeking to achieve.

A head and shoulders shot of Cllr Fraser Macpherson standing outside
Cllr Fraser MacPherson. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“Having a historic look back is all very well but what you want to achieve from this is there are no further issues at the Olympia going forward.

“What I want to see is a good-quality swimming facility that doesn’t continually have closures. That’s what the people of Dundee are owed.”

Councillors will make a decision on whether to agree to an independent investigation at a meeting on Monday.

