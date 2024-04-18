Dundee Olympia probe takes step forward as councillors asked to support independent investigation

Proposals for an independent inquiry into the failures at Dundee’s Olympia Centre look set to move forward as councillors are asked to approve a probe into its closure.

Council leader John Alexander has requested members of the local authority’s city governance committee agree to the formation of an independent investigation when they meet next week.

It comes after Olympia bosses could not confirm a reopening date for the leisure and toddler pools, which have been closed since February 5.

The pools were shut to the public after a support beam became detached from a flume structure and fell close to swimmers below.

Dundee facility plagued by problems

The latest issue occurred a little over a month after the leisure centre reopened following a two-year closure for urgent repairs.

Dundee City Council spent more than £6m rectifying a series of safety issues, including corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

The problems – and the cost to address them – led to repeated calls from opposition politicians for an independent inquiry into what went wrong.

Members of the public have also been vocal in their support for an investigation and a petition launched earlier this year has gained more than 400 signatures.

However, the SNP administration at Dundee City Council had long resisted calls for such a probe into the beleaguered facility.

But in March, leader John Alexander caved to growing pressure – saying he was “struggling to contain his anger” as he sought updates on when the pools will reopen.

‘Olympia has been a fiasco’

Speaking on the proposal, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Dundee City Council Fraser Macpherson said any inquiry would need a clear objective.

“The whole thing (with the Olympia) has been a fiasco, quite frankly.

“But there are certainly some questions we will be raising on Monday night regarding the cost of such an inquiry and what it is seeking to achieve.

“Having a historic look back is all very well but what you want to achieve from this is there are no further issues at the Olympia going forward.

“What I want to see is a good-quality swimming facility that doesn’t continually have closures. That’s what the people of Dundee are owed.”

Councillors will make a decision on whether to agree to an independent investigation at a meeting on Monday.