Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia chiefs admit closure ‘frustrating’ but STILL can’t give reopening date for leisure pool

The toddler pool has also been shut since February 5.

By Bryan Copland
Olympia pools remain closed
The Olympia's flumes and leisure pool have been shut since February. Image: Alan Richardson

Bosses at the beleaguered Olympia centre in Dundee admit the ongoing closure of two swimming pools is “frustrating” – but still cannot confirm a reopening date.

The leisure and toddler pools have been closed since February 5 after a problem was discovered with the red flume.

The closure came two days after a support rod became detached from the flume structure and fell close to swimmers below.

The Olympia’s competition pool hosted fun sessions during the Easter break in the absence of the leisure pool.

However, pressed on the matter again this week, Leisure and Culture Dundee was still unable to put a timeframe on the pools reopening.

The operator has also refused to reveal the cost of the latest repair work.

‘We appreciate how frustrating the closure of Olympia pools has been’

A spokesperson said: “Family swim sessions took place in the competition pool at Olympia during the Easter school holidays and we were pleased to receive feedback from people who attended.

“Everything is being done in preparation for the reopening of the facilities and a public announcement will be made as soon as possible.

“Ensuring the safe opening of the pools is of the highest priority.

“We would like to thank people for their ongoing patience as we appreciate how frustrating the closure has been.

The Olympia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Leisure and Culture Dundee and Dundee City Council are closely monitoring the situation and elected members are being regularly updated on progress.

“Other facilities at Olympia including the training/competition pool, gym and group exercise activity room remain open as normal.”

The Olympia has faced a series of other problems since it reopened in December following £6 million of repairs that took more than two years to complete.

