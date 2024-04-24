‘I closed my Dundee clothes shop after things got really grim – now I want to reopen after the public changed my mind’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘I closed my Dundee clothes shop after things got really grim – now I want to reopen after the public changed my mind’

Sharyn Farnan plans to relaunch SookSouk on Perth Road just weeks after it shut.

By James Simpson
SookSouk owner Sharyn Farnan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
SookSouk owner Sharyn Farnan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee vintage clothes store could reopen just weeks after it shut – after the public helped change the owner’s mind.

Sharyn Farnan closed SookSouk on Perth Road in March after a “really grim” time for the business.

But the DJCAD has revealed she is now working on plans to change her business model and reopen the shop, which she set up in 2021.

She says public support around the time of the closure helped change her mind.

The former Harris Academy pupil also wants to include a community hub and project space within the store.

SookSouk owner was ‘about to throw it all away’ after shop’s closure

She told The Courier that the last month away from the shop had given her time to reflect.

She said: “I decided a few weeks back I couldn’t go on any more and announced my closure.

“It felt like the right decision at the time.

“Things were feeling really grim out there but the build-up to the closing party felt different.

“The support I received was unbelievable – not in terms of money, but people who believed in SookSouk and how important it was for Dundee.

Sharyn plans to relaunch the shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The shop on Perth Road closed in March. Image: SookSouk

“I was just about to throw it all away, the time and energy I’d invested, the rapport I’d built up, the money I’d invested, my dream.

“The public support has been amazing since the closure and that’s what’s changed my mind to try and return.”

Sharyn has now started a fundraising drive to help relaunch the venture, including a quiz night, a GoFundMe crowdfunding page and a music night featuring local DJs.

She says the shop has “always managed to tick over” but that things “have crept up financially” in recent months and she needs help to get “out of the rut”.

She hopes to raise £3,000 through the page and additional money through the events.

‘The break has given me time to reflect and come up with a plan’

Sharyn, who also studied fashion design in Manchester, is hoping the potential new studio space could see her making her own clothes again.

She added: “The break has given me some time to reflect and come up with a plan.

“I think with a few tweaks to the business model, I can achieve this.

“I always knew it was more than a vintage clothes shop, so I need to focus on all the other elements of the business.

“A project space and community hub are part of that plan – I also want to start making my own clothes again.

Money is being raised to relaunch SookSouk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I was advised to start a crowdfunder as I can’t see a way forward without financial help at this stage of the game.

“I’ve also been looking at other ways to generate income to get the business reopen through the quiz night and DJ event.”

The pub quiz is taking place at the George Orwell pub on Perth Road on Wednesday (April 24) before a music event at The Maker, also on Perth Road, on May 3.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, Perth Road has one of the lowest shop vacancy rates in Dundee at 8.3%.

Of the main city centre shopping streets, only Union Street is lower at 7.7%.

Conversation