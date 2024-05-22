Dundee pensioner’s shock as car crashes through garden wall

A Dundee pensioner has told of his shock after a car crashed through his garden wall.

Police were called to Old Glamis Road, near the junction with Emmock Road, on Tuesday afternoon after the car ploughed into the wall in front of Bruce Rae’s home.

Bruce, 76, said he heard a bang just after 2pm and came out of his Trottick house to find the wall and the front of the car in pieces.

He said: “The main thing is everyone is OK.

“When I heard the bang I wasn’t sure if two cars had collided just outside but then I saw the car had come through the garden wall.

Old Glamis Road crash at ‘problematic’ Dundee junction

“I was a wee bit shocked to see the extent of the damage.

“The junction with Emmock Road is a bit problematic for a few reasons.

“People coming from Emmock Road are coming up a small incline and most generally don’t fully stop as they attempt to exit.

“The issue with that is cars travelling in both directions on Old Glamis Road are generally going quite fast.”

Small reflective bollards were installed at the junction in recent weeks – but within days a lamp post at the junction was left at an angle after another crash.

Bruce added: “There have been a few accidents recently and the bollards were installed a short while ago.

“It is a blind junction.

“We’re lucky no one has been injured in this incident as the pavement can generally be quite busy here.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.