Dundee pensioner’s shock as car crashes through garden wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pensioner’s shock as car crashes through garden wall

Resident Bruce Rae, 76, says the junction where the crash happened is "problematic".

By James Simpson
The crash on Old Glamis Road. Image: Supplied
The crash on Old Glamis Road. Image: Supplied

A Dundee pensioner has told of his shock after a car crashed through his garden wall.

Police were called to Old Glamis Road, near the junction with Emmock Road, on Tuesday afternoon after the car ploughed into the wall in front of Bruce Rae’s home.

Bruce, 76, said he heard a bang just after 2pm and came out of his Trottick house to find the wall and the front of the car in pieces.

He said: “The main thing is everyone is OK.

“When I heard the bang I wasn’t sure if two cars had collided just outside but then I saw the car had come through the garden wall.

Old Glamis Road crash at ‘problematic’ Dundee junction

“I was a wee bit shocked to see the extent of the damage.

“The junction with Emmock Road is a bit problematic for a few reasons.

“People coming from Emmock Road are coming up a small incline and most generally don’t fully stop as they attempt to exit.

“The issue with that is cars travelling in both directions on Old Glamis Road are generally going quite fast.”

The wall was demolished and the front of the car was badly damaged. Image: Supplied

Small reflective bollards were installed at the junction in recent weeks – but within days a lamp post at the junction was left at an angle after another crash.

Bruce added: “There have been a few accidents recently and the bollards were installed a short while ago.

“It is a blind junction.

“We’re lucky no one has been injured in this incident as the pavement can generally be quite busy here.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

Dundee mum health worries
Dundee mum, 22, says 'nobody is listening to me' after 'losing 4 stone and…
John Milne at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee paedophile took sick selfie with young child
Aldi, Stack, Dundee
Dundee Aldi worker left scarred after suspected shoplifter began swinging blade
The View guitarist Pete Reilly married his partner Phoebe in Spain
EXCLUSIVE: Inside The View guitarist Pete Reilly's wedding as bandmate Kyle Falconer hosts 'proper…
St John's RC High School in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council to spend £500k on St John's High School portable classrooms
Asda Supermarket Milton
Man, 27, reported to prosecutors after Dundee Asda security guard attacked with bottle
Camperdown Wildlife Park, Crieff Hydro Hotel and RRS Discovery.
Dundee, Perthshire and Stirling attractions win big at national awards
heavy rain forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Billy Pirie left Seaton Grove Care Home unnoticed. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Wife's anger after Dundee FC legend goes missing from Arbroath care home
An aerial view of how homes on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market could look. Image: Springfield
Green-light given to major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market

Conversation