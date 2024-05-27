Diversion routes revealed for major Swallow Roundabout roadworks in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Diversion routes revealed for major Swallow Roundabout roadworks in Dundee

The project is expected to run for about a year.

By Ellidh Aitken
Diversion routes for drivers during major works at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee have been revealed. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Diversion routes for drivers during major works at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee have been revealed. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

Diversion routes during major roadworks at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee have been revealed.

A project to upgrade the junction – where the A90 meets Kingsway West, the A85 Riverside Avenue and Dykes of Gray Road – begins on June 17.

The roadworks are expected to run for about a year.

The project is taking place to help accommodate hundreds of new homes at Western Gateway.

A series of overnight closures are expected to be put in place from July 1.

Housing developer Springfield, which is behind the project, has now revealed the diversion routes that will be in place when the approaches to the roundabout are shut.

Swallow Roundabout roadworks: Diversion routes revealed

Maps released by Springfield show closures will apply to Riverside Drive and Dykes of Gray Road.

However, there are also expected to be some restrictions on the A90 and Kingsway West.

Traffic going to/from Dundee city centre via Riverside Avenue

The diversion route during a closure of Riverside Avenue. Image: Springfield Group/Google

Traffic going to and from the city centre via Riverside Avenue will be sent on a two-mile diversion through Charleston and Technology Park.

Those going east towards the city centre will have to travel up the Kingsway, onto Myrekirk Road and then South Road, along Explore Road and down Apollo Way to meet Riverside Avenue.

The same route will apply in reverse for anyone heading from Riverside Avenue towards the A90.

Traffic going to/from Dykes of Gray, Landmark Hotel and Liff

The diversion route during a closure of Dykes of Gray Road. Image: Springfield Group/Google

Traffic travelling to/from Dykes of Gray, the Landmark Hotel and Liff from the A90 will face a longer diversion of about four miles, which takes about 10 minutes.

This route takes in Kingsway West, Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate and Liff Road, and the same in reverse.

According to the Dundee City Council roadworks list, the road closures will run from 7.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday for 11 months from July 1.

Series of changes during Swallow Roundabout upgrade

The roundabout upgrade will involve the following changes:

  • A lane added to the approach of the junction from Perth on the A90, for a left turn towards Dykes of Gray/Liff
  • A new lane added from Dykes of Gray towards the A90 northbound
  • Traffic lights added on all approach roads to the roundabout
  • A set of lights on approach to the roundabout from Dundee, providing controlled pedestrian access at the roundabout itself
A graphic showing the roundabout plans.
A graphic showing the roundabout plans. Image: Springfield Group

A drop-in session is being held for locals to find out more about the project on Tuesday (May 28) from 6pm to 8pm at the Landmark Hotel.

A mailing list has also been made available for those who would like to receive updates on the project.

The Courier has taken a look at everything we know so far about the Swallow Roundabout roadworks.

