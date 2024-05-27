Diversion routes revealed for major Swallow Roundabout roadworks in Dundee

Diversion routes during major roadworks at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee have been revealed.

A project to upgrade the junction – where the A90 meets Kingsway West, the A85 Riverside Avenue and Dykes of Gray Road – begins on June 17.

The roadworks are expected to run for about a year.

The project is taking place to help accommodate hundreds of new homes at Western Gateway.

A series of overnight closures are expected to be put in place from July 1.

Housing developer Springfield, which is behind the project, has now revealed the diversion routes that will be in place when the approaches to the roundabout are shut.

Swallow Roundabout roadworks: Diversion routes revealed

Maps released by Springfield show closures will apply to Riverside Drive and Dykes of Gray Road.

However, there are also expected to be some restrictions on the A90 and Kingsway West.

Traffic going to/from Dundee city centre via Riverside Avenue

Traffic going to and from the city centre via Riverside Avenue will be sent on a two-mile diversion through Charleston and Technology Park.

Those going east towards the city centre will have to travel up the Kingsway, onto Myrekirk Road and then South Road, along Explore Road and down Apollo Way to meet Riverside Avenue.

The same route will apply in reverse for anyone heading from Riverside Avenue towards the A90.

Traffic going to/from Dykes of Gray, Landmark Hotel and Liff

Traffic travelling to/from Dykes of Gray, the Landmark Hotel and Liff from the A90 will face a longer diversion of about four miles, which takes about 10 minutes.

This route takes in Kingsway West, Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate and Liff Road, and the same in reverse.

According to the Dundee City Council roadworks list, the road closures will run from 7.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday for 11 months from July 1.

Series of changes during Swallow Roundabout upgrade

The roundabout upgrade will involve the following changes:

A lane added to the approach of the junction from Perth on the A90, for a left turn towards Dykes of Gray/Liff

A new lane added from Dykes of Gray towards the A90 northbound

Traffic lights added on all approach roads to the roundabout

A set of lights on approach to the roundabout from Dundee, providing controlled pedestrian access at the roundabout itself

A drop-in session is being held for locals to find out more about the project on Tuesday (May 28) from 6pm to 8pm at the Landmark Hotel.

A mailing list has also been made available for those who would like to receive updates on the project.

The Courier has taken a look at everything we know so far about the Swallow Roundabout roadworks.