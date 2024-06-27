Former Dundee church hall put up for sale after collapse of charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee church hall put up for sale after collapse of charity

Craig Halls on Claverhouse Road had been occupied by Spectrum for years.

By Ben MacDonald
Craigs Hall is up for sale
Craig Halls on Claverhouse Road in Dundee. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A former Dundee church hall has been put up for sale after the collapse of a charity.

Craig Halls on Claverhouse Road was occupied by Spectrum, which ran an out-of-school club for autistic children and young people for several years.

It used to be owned by nearby Mains Parish Church before its closure.

Spectrum then took up occupancy in 2006 and bought the building in 2018 when the Church of Scotland put it up for sale.

However, Spectrum was declared bankrupt in May this year after closing its doors in January.

At the time, the charity supported about 20 children between the ages of three and 16.

Spectrum previously occupied the building. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Inside the former church hall. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The single-storey building is now being marketed for sale by Graham and Sibbald for offers in the region of £150,000.

The building comprises two large halls, a kitchen, toilets and offices.

There is a small garden and patio area to the rear of the property and the site is bounded by a fence.

Graham and Sibbald says the building may suit a variety of uses, subject to necessary planning consents.

