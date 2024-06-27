Former Dundee church hall put up for sale after collapse of charity

A former Dundee church hall has been put up for sale after the collapse of a charity.

Craig Halls on Claverhouse Road was occupied by Spectrum, which ran an out-of-school club for autistic children and young people for several years.

It used to be owned by nearby Mains Parish Church before its closure.

Spectrum then took up occupancy in 2006 and bought the building in 2018 when the Church of Scotland put it up for sale.

However, Spectrum was declared bankrupt in May this year after closing its doors in January.

At the time, the charity supported about 20 children between the ages of three and 16.

The single-storey building is now being marketed for sale by Graham and Sibbald for offers in the region of £150,000.

The building comprises two large halls, a kitchen, toilets and offices.

There is a small garden and patio area to the rear of the property and the site is bounded by a fence.

Graham and Sibbald says the building may suit a variety of uses, subject to necessary planning consents.