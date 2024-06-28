New images show student flats planned for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site

New images have been revealed of student flats planned for the site of a fire-hit former Dundee furniture store.

A full planning application has been lodged for the 367-bed development on Barrack Street, where Willison House used to stand.

The derelict building – home to the Robertson’s furniture store for decades – was destroyed in a fire in November 2022 and demolished.

Proposals then emerged in June last year for student accommodation to be built on the land.

Edinburgh-based KR Developments has now applied for full planning permission from Dundee City Council.

3D images of student flats planned for former Dundee Robertson’s site

Documents lodged with the local authority include 3D images (see below) showing how the building will look if permission is granted.

KR Developments says the proposals are to meet what it says is a growing demand for student accommodation in Dundee.

The project would consist of studio apartments, including accessible apartments, and cluster apartments, which would each share a lounge and kitchen.

The statement says that the “diverse” offering of different room types will aim to appeal to the “varying needs” of potential occupants.

The building would also boast a gym, lounge areas and study areas, as well as a reception.

Secure cycle storage would be provided on the ground floor.

The statement says the developer “seeks to deliver a high-quality building that is appropriate to its historic setting”.

Locals now have until July 15 to make representations to the council about the plans before a decision is made in the next few months.

Willison House was built in the 1930s, with Robertson’s occupying the building the same decade.

The furniture store closed in 2011 and remained empty until it went on fire.

Six children were later charged in connection with the blaze.

Several other student flat projects are in the pipeline in Dundee including at Telephone House and another KR Developments plan for the former Liquid nightclub.