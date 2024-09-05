Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co closing down

Dundee city centre restaurant Vandal & Co is closing down.

The Exchange Street restaurant – opened by business partners Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage in 2021 – made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Vandal & Co will close at the end of September.

The announcement said: “After careful consideration, we have taken the decision to close Vandal & Co.

“Our final day of trading will be Saturday September 28, this will allow those with gift cards and Itison vouchers the opportunity to redeem these in full.

‘Many challenges’ for Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co

“This decision has not been taken lightly and after consultation with our team we feel this is the best way forward for all.”

The statement says the restaurant has faced “many challenges” including the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy costs.

Additionally, the Vandal & Co team has highlighted pressures including rising labour and food costs.

The post added: “To help us make this transition we have decided to reduce our menu slightly to ensure we minimise food waste and have taken the decision to move to a bring-your-own-bottle for the remaining weeks.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of the 45,000+ people who have walked through our doors.”

The announcement comes just over a week after firefighters were called to the Exchange Street restaurant due to a kitchen fire.

Vandal & Co previously closed its Perth branch in 2023 – just six months after opening on George Street.

The restaurant has been approached for comment by The Courier.