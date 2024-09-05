Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co closing down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co closing down

Bosses say the Exchange Street venue has faced "many challenges".

By Andrew Robson
Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in 2021.
Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in 2021. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dundee city centre restaurant Vandal & Co is closing down.

The Exchange Street restaurant – opened by business partners Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage in 2021 – made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Vandal & Co will close at the end of September.

The announcement said: “After careful consideration, we have taken the decision to close Vandal & Co.

“Our final day of trading will be Saturday September 28, this will allow those with gift cards and Itison vouchers the opportunity to redeem these in full.

‘Many challenges’ for Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co

“This decision has not been taken lightly and after consultation with our team we feel this is the best way forward for all.”

The statement says the restaurant has faced “many challenges” including the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy costs.

Additionally, the Vandal & Co team has highlighted pressures including rising labour and food costs.

The post added: “To help us make this transition we have decided to reduce our menu slightly to ensure we minimise food waste and have taken the decision to move to a bring-your-own-bottle for the remaining weeks.

Vandal & Co will close on September 28
Vandal & Co will close on September 28. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of the 45,000+ people who have walked through our doors.”

The announcement comes just over a week after firefighters were called to the Exchange Street restaurant due to a kitchen fire.

Vandal & Co previously closed its Perth branch in 2023 –  just six months after opening on George Street.

The restaurant has been approached for comment by The Courier.

More from Dundee

The trailer has been abandoned at the entrance to Muirfield Terrace. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Residents demand 'abandoned' trailer be moved from Dundee street amid emergency access fears
Brothers Mike (left) and Lee Patterson at Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry pizza restaurant forced to reduce hours after owner's bike crash
A damaged glass panel at the Social Security Scotland building at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Safety fears over 'randomly smashing windows' at controversial Dundee Waterfront office block
4
A burnt out car on Pitkerro Road in Dundee.
Car set on fire yards from Dundee homes as locals hear 'loud bang'
Dens Road near Laing Street. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, arrested over 'sex attack on teenager' in Dundee
Owner Stephen Tosh and manager Chloe Reilly are set to give the Campbeltown Bar a new look. Image: Stephen Tosh/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
One of Dundee's oldest pubs set for new look as duo take over
Mountain Warehouse could soon be moving into the Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee.
Mountain Warehouse eyes Dundee Gallagher Retail Park move
Subway, Broughty Ferry
Subway worker cleared over claim she caused bread contamination in Broughty Ferry sandwich shop
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Western Gateway expansion plans Picture shows; Land to the east of Dykes of Gray Road earmarked for development. . N/A. Supplied by Springfield Homes Date; 04/09/2024
Expansion of Dundee Western Gateway development set for approval – six years after application…
6
Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair remanded after Brechin hotel mayhem

Conversation