Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy to appear on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy is set to appear on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

The gym owner, known as Sabre to Gladiators fans, will star in the new series of the hit BBC show – which will return to screens on Saturday October 12.

It is not known which episode she will appear on.

The show sees a contestant trying to answer a series of questions with the help of celebrities who have ‘expert’ categories.

Sheli shared a trailer to her Instagram story in which she appears dancing dressed in her Gladiators outfit.

The trailer was shared from the BBC iPlayer account, which announced the return of The Wheel on Thursday.

The post said: “The Wheel is back! Watch on iPlayer from October 12.

“Michael McIntyre is back with his hit game show.

“Some of the incredible celebrities across the series include Jonathan Ross, David Walliams, Adya Field (with surprise guest Robbie Williams), Ellie Simmonds, Anton Du Beke, Big Narstie, Guz Khan, Harry Hill, Mel B, Rob Beckett and more!”

The BBC confirmed earlier this year that Sheli will return for the second series of the rebooted Gladiators.

She was forced to go into recovery after tearing her hamstring during filming of the first series.

Last year, Fife dad Colin Brown scooped £92,000 on the quiz show.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel will return next Saturday at 8.20pm on BBC.