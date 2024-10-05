Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy to appear on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy to appear on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The gym owner shared a trailer of the hit BBC show on Instagram.

By Chloe Burrell
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy.
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy is set to appear on The Wheel. Image: BBC

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy is set to appear on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

The gym owner, known as Sabre to Gladiators fans, will star in the new series of the hit BBC show – which will return to screens on Saturday October 12.

It is not known which episode she will appear on.

The show sees a contestant trying to answer a series of questions with the help of celebrities who have ‘expert’ categories.

Sheli shared a trailer to her Instagram story in which she appears dancing dressed in her Gladiators outfit.

The trailer was shared from the BBC iPlayer account, which announced the return of The Wheel on Thursday.

Gladiators’ Sheli McCoy to appear on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The post said: “The Wheel is back! Watch on iPlayer from October 12.

“Michael McIntyre is back with his hit game show.

“Some of the incredible celebrities across the series include Jonathan Ross, David Walliams, Adya Field (with surprise guest Robbie Williams), Ellie Simmonds, Anton Du Beke, Big Narstie, Guz Khan, Harry Hill, Mel B, Rob Beckett and more!”

The BBC confirmed earlier this year that Sheli will return for the second series of the rebooted Gladiators.

She was forced to go into recovery after tearing her hamstring during filming of the first series.

Last year, Fife dad Colin Brown scooped £92,000 on the quiz show.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel will return next Saturday at 8.20pm on BBC.

