The View singer Kyle Falconer gets married in ‘perfect’ Halloween-themed wedding

The rocker and new wife Laura tied the knot while they await the arrival of their fourth child.

By Ben MacDonald
Kyle Falconer Laura Wilde wedding
Wedding snaps shared by the couple on social media. Image: Laura Wilde/Instagram

The View frontman Kyle Falconer has married partner Laura Wilde in a “perfect” Halloween-themed wedding.

The couple, who have been together since 2015, were joined by family and friends for the ceremony in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Guests were asked to dress up for the spooky affair, with ‘disco’ skeletons greeting them as they arrived.

Footage shared on the couple’s Instagram pages showed friends Drew Palmer and Neeve Zahra singing Islands in the Stream, dressed as the song’s performers, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday, Laura wrote: “Resting after the best day, absolutely perfect from start to finish.

Kyle Falconer, Laura Wilde and their three children. Image: Supplied
Laura posted about waking up as a “Mrs”. Image: Laura Wilde/Instagram
Wedding guests were greeted by skeletons. Image: Laura Wilde/Instagram

“Massive thanks to everyone who came and put their best fancy dress on. Was unreal.”

It comes just days after the couple revealed they are expecting their fourth child.

Earlier this year, the pair left their flat in Broughty Ferry to spend a year travelling.

Kyle later told The Courier they had settled in Spain, saying: “We got a bit sick of the campervan. It’s been mad, but a good few months.”

In May, The View guitarist Pete Reilly tied the knot at Kyle’s Spanish songwriting base.

Conversation