Fire-hit Dundee takeaway transformed into chicken shop

Owner Muhammad Usman already runs two food outlets in the city.

By James Simpson
Chicken This Way owner Muhammad Usman, far right, with staff outside the new shop. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Chicken This Way owner Muhammad Usman, far right, with staff outside the new shop.

A fire-hit Dundee takeaway has been transformed into a chicken shop.

Muhammad Usman has opened Chicken This Way on the corner of Caird Avenue and Clepington Road.

The outlet has taken up the former New Golden Star Chinese takeaway premises, which were damaged by a fire in February 2022.

Muhammad, who already owns the Kohenoor and Desserts This Way takeaways in Kirkton, is serving peri-peri chicken, wraps, burgers and salads from the new site.

‘Lots of potential’ in new Chicken This Way takeaway in Dundee

The 35-year-old said: “To me, this is the next best thing to opening up in the city centre.

“There is good footfall in this location and that was one of the main reasons for opening here – we see a lot of potential in this site.

“I know it’s been empty for some time and the other businesses locally are happy to see us moving in.

“We had to do extensive renovations and install additional cooking equipment.

“We’ve had the keys for some time after acquiring the site last year but we’re delighted to now be open.”

The takeaway in the aftermath of the 2022 fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
From left, staff member Mohammed Ibrahim , manager Usama Mushtaq, Dessert This Way manager Vilson and owner Muhammad Usman Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Muhammad says the new venture has created six jobs.

He added: “I’ve had Kohenoor for seven years and since taking that over we have expanded and opened up Desserts This Way next door.

“It has been really rewarding to be able to grow and expand again with this new shop.

“We’ve already had some customers from our other businesses coming in to show their support.

The shop has a new counter area. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The takeaway has been completely revamped. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Usama Mushtaq will be managing the shop here and we’ve worked alongside each other for years.

“Vilson manages our Dessert This Way store – he has also worked alongside me for a long time.

“It’s been good to have these guys working with me for so long to drive these businesses.”

It comes as a new burger takeaway is set to open in Broughty Ferry.

Meanwhile, another Dundee takeaway boss has claimed Just Eat has businesses “over a barrel” with a recent price hike.

