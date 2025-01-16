Dundee great-grandad’s car destroyed after being set on fire

A Dundee great-grandad’s car has been destroyed after it was set on fire.

The 81-year-old’s vehicle was torched as it sat on his driveway on Liff Place on Tuesday morning.

The white Chrysler Ypsilon has been left a burnt-out shell.

The owner – who did not want to be named – says he’s struggling to understand why his car was targeted.

Flames ‘nine feet above car’

He told The Courier: “The first we knew about it was when our neighbours across the road were hammering on our door.

“The fire brigade were just arriving but the smoke was thick and rising from the car.

“The flames were nine feet above the car.

“There were a few explosions when the tyres blew.

“I was worried it was going to catch on to the trees in the garden and they could fall over onto the house.

“However, the fire service were terrific and managed to get the blaze out quickly.”

The pensioner says there had been “suspicious activity” around his car the day before the fire.

He added: “Two people tried to enter my car on Monday while the engine was running but a neighbour scared them off.

“Whether it’s connected, the police can’t say.

“I’ve been notified there were vehicle fires elsewhere locally in recent days.

“A neighbour did capture a person on CCTV walking with a jerry can toward our house in the lead-up to the fire.

“It does eat into me why a total stranger would do this.

“The whole thing has been deflating.”

It comes after another car was set on fire on Gourdie Road, less than half a mile away, on Monday.

It is not been confirmed if the incidents are linked.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.25am on Tuesday, we received a report of a car on fire at a property on Liff Place, Dundee.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”