Dundee great-grandad’s car destroyed after being set on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee great-grandad’s car destroyed after being set on fire

The 81-year-old's vehicle was torched on the driveway outside his home.

By James Simpson
The burnt-out remains of the pensioner's car on Liff Place, Dundee. Image: Supplied
The burnt-out remains of the pensioner's car on Liff Place, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A Dundee great-grandad’s car has been destroyed after it was set on fire.

The 81-year-old’s vehicle was torched as it sat on his driveway on Liff Place on Tuesday morning.

The white Chrysler Ypsilon has been left a burnt-out shell.

The owner – who did not want to be named – says he’s struggling to understand why his car was targeted.

Flames ‘nine feet above car’

He told The Courier: “The first we knew about it was when our neighbours across the road were hammering on our door.

“The fire brigade were just arriving but the smoke was thick and rising from the car.

“The flames were nine feet above the car.

“There were a few explosions when the tyres blew.

“I was worried it was going to catch on to the trees in the garden and they could fall over onto the house.

“However, the fire service were terrific and managed to get the blaze out quickly.”

The pensioner says there had been “suspicious activity” around his car the day before the fire.

The white Chrysler Ypsilon was destroyed. Image: Supplied

He added: “Two people tried to enter my car on Monday while the engine was running but a neighbour scared them off.

“Whether it’s connected, the police can’t say.

“I’ve been notified there were vehicle fires elsewhere locally in recent days.

“A neighbour did capture a person on CCTV walking with a jerry can toward our house in the lead-up to the fire.

“It does eat into me why a total stranger would do this.

“The whole thing has been deflating.”

Inside the fire-damaged car. Image: Supplied

It comes after another car was set on fire on Gourdie Road, less than half a mile away, on Monday.

It is not been confirmed if the incidents are linked.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.25am on Tuesday, we received a report of a car on fire at a property on Liff Place, Dundee.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Dundee brown bin costs to rise
Dundee brown bin permit cost to rise again this year
4
A ScotRail train at Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
THREE railway lines in Tayside, Fife and Stirling hit by engineering work on same…
Alex Brash during his playing days at Forfar Athletic
Forfar Athletic legend Alex Brash dies as former clubs pay tribute to 'proud Dundonian'
2
Christopher Sinclair
Dundee thief caught out by DNA on tyre iron after restaurant break-in
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council tenants face 4.5% rent hike in April
The Airlie Arms has been bought. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee pub once popular with football fans sold to businessman
North east Fife taxis failed inspection tests
Ferry lout caused mayhem after being denied taxi entry
The former Royal Dundee Liff Hospital in 1996.
NHS Tayside wins housing bid for former Royal Liff Hospital site after Dundee City…
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University cuts support for free breakfasts and food pantry
19
Jimmy MCVicar
Dundee domestic abuser placed on curfew for drunkenly terrorising woman

Conversation