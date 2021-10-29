Woman rescued from Fife floodwater as downpours set to continue

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has been rescued from floodwater on a Fife road as more downpours are expected to hit the region over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to East Wemyss on Friday afternoon to help the woman get out of her car.

It came as heavy rain left the A955 in the town submerged in water.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at East Weymss on the A955 near the graveyard to reports of a car stuck in floodwater.

“The water wasn’t too deep but there was a woman stuck inside the car.

“We mobilised two pumps at 4.06pm and helped the female get out of the car.”

Meanwhile a road in Cowdenbeath has been closed as a result of the heavy rain, for the second time this week.

❗ Foulford Road, Cowdenbeath Following the relentless rain most of today, the stretch of road between The Glen Tavern and Leuchatsbeath Drive once again flooded, causing further disruption and distress to the pub owners, nearby residents and local traffic. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Y8oDDri5n9 — Cllr Darren Watt – Cowdenbeath 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@CllrDarrenWatt) October 29, 2021

Local councillor Darren Watt says an on-site meeting is being organised next week among officials to discuss the ongoing problems there.

It comes as Sepa has issued flood alerts across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

The environment watchdog is urging people to be vigilant and take precautions against flooding at their properties.

However the worst of the wet weather will be in other parts of Scotland, with Tayside and Fife not covered by a yellow warning from the Met Office.

The latest forecast says the rain will clear tonight in the east before turning to dry and clear spells, with a minimum temperature of 3°C.

In Dundee heavy rain is forecast on Saturday morning, with drier spells expected throughout the rest of the day.

Fife has a similar forecast, however, heavy spells of rain are forecast to last throughout the morning.

For Saturday, the Met Office forecast reads: “Heavy rain in the morning will clear away northeast followed by bright spells and a few showers, these mainly in the west.

“Becoming chilly in the evening under clear skies. Maximum temperature 12°C.”

Warning of flooding in low-lying areas

Sunday will be a wetter day in Tayside and Fife according to the Met Office, with heavy rain forecast throughout the day until the early evening.

The forecast adds: “Unsettled with further spells of heavy rain or showers on Sunday and Monday.

“Turning somewhat colder with sunshine and a few showers on Tuesday. Windy at times.”

Sepa says there could be flooding on low-lying land and roads as a result of the rain.

🌧️ Due to extremely heavy rain, speed restrictions have been imposed on several routes for safety reasons. Unfortunately, these will cause delays and add time to your journey. Please check your train on our mobile app or website here: https://t.co/fWd4ayUtro before heading out. pic.twitter.com/ZxwRYSFdu9 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 29, 2021

Flooding has already been reported in some areas, particularly in Fife, with driving conditions described as “atrocious” following a crash on the A92.

Public transport has also been affected, with speed limits imposed on some parts of the rail network due to the challenging conditions.

ScotRail has advised customers to check their journey before travelling due to delays and cancellations of some services.