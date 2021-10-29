Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman rescued from Fife floodwater as downpours set to continue

By Alasdair Clark and Emma Duncan
October 29 2021, 4.42pm Updated: October 29 2021, 6.29pm
A car stuck in floodwater in East Wemyss, Fife
A car was left stuck in floodwater in East Wemyss. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A woman has been rescued from floodwater on a Fife road as more downpours are expected to hit the region over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to East Wemyss on Friday afternoon to help the woman get out of her car.

It came as heavy rain left the A955 in the town submerged in water.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at East Weymss on the A955 near the graveyard to reports of a car stuck in floodwater.

“The water wasn’t too deep but there was a woman stuck inside the car.

“We mobilised two pumps at 4.06pm and helped the female get out of the car.”

Meanwhile a road in Cowdenbeath has been closed as a result of the heavy rain, for the second time this week.

Local councillor Darren Watt says an on-site meeting is being organised next week among officials to discuss the ongoing problems there.

It comes as Sepa has issued flood alerts across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

The environment watchdog is urging people to be vigilant and take precautions against flooding at their properties.

However the worst of the wet weather will be in other parts of Scotland, with Tayside and Fife not covered by a yellow warning from the Met Office.

The latest forecast says the rain will clear tonight in the east before turning to dry and clear spells, with a minimum temperature of 3°C.

People walking with umbrellas up in Kirkcaldy town centre during heavy rain
Shoppers braving the heavy rain in Kirkcaldy on Friday.

In Dundee heavy rain is forecast on Saturday morning, with drier spells expected throughout the rest of the day.

Fife has a similar forecast, however, heavy spells of rain are forecast to last throughout the morning.

For Saturday, the Met Office forecast reads: “Heavy rain in the morning will clear away northeast followed by bright spells and a few showers, these mainly in the west.

“Becoming chilly in the evening under clear skies. Maximum temperature 12°C.”

Warning of flooding in low-lying areas

Sunday will be a wetter day in Tayside and Fife according to the Met Office, with heavy rain forecast throughout the day until the early evening.

The forecast adds: “Unsettled with further spells of heavy rain or showers on Sunday and Monday.

“Turning somewhat colder with sunshine and a few showers on Tuesday. Windy at times.”

Sepa says there could be flooding on low-lying land and roads as a result of the rain.

Flooding has already been reported in some areas, particularly in Fife, with driving conditions described as “atrocious” following a crash on the A92.

Public transport has also been affected, with speed limits imposed on some parts of the rail network due to the challenging conditions.

ScotRail has advised customers to check their journey before travelling due to delays and cancellations of some services.

