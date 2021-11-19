Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Eden Mill: Plans for £4 million visitor centre lodged with Fife Council

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
November 19 2021, 11.36am
An artist's impression of the inside of the proposed visitor centre.
Fife drinks producer Eden Mill has submitted ambitious plans for a multi-million pound premium visitor experience just metres from its current headquarters.

The company is pursuing its £4 million project to create a new distillery and brewery within the former paper mill buildings at St Andrews University’s Eden Campus in Guardbridge.

The Courier exclusively revealed a first look inside the proposed new attraction earlier this year.

It is hoped the centre would attract thousands of visitors every year once up and running, with a dedicated minibus service being laid on to and from St Andrews for organised groups taking part in distillery walkabouts and gin and whisky tasting tours.

How the new attraction could look from the outside.

The blueprint has been a number of years in the making, but a formal planning application seeking a change of use for former paper mill building 68A has now been lodged with Fife Council for consideration.

As well as the proposed distillery and brewery expansion, a new visitor centre is envisaged along with a café/bar, shop, presentation room and a VIP tasting area on the top floor of the distillery, offering views over the university campus and estuary.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: “With ambitions to grow the business, it’s the right time for Eden Mill to move forward with plans for a new distillery and brewery.

“We have always been pioneering, and this expansion can open the door to new product development and continued success.

The visitor centre would sit on the edge of the water.

“To stay competitive, the spirits industry in Scotland needs to embrace new ideas and experimentation while respecting its heritage and traditions, particularly with whisky.

“At this new site, Eden Mill will be in the perfect position to invest in new products and lead the way with innovation.

“We firmly believe that this development will greatly benefit the local area and the wider Scottish economy, which is always what we have set out to achieve as a business.”

After brewing began on site in 2012, Eden Mill has quickly developed into a household name in the drinks industry and became Scotland’s first combined brewery and distillery when it began the production of Scotch whisky and gin in 2014.

It is hoped thousands of people will visit the new facility every year.

According to the plans, Eden Mill anticipate 40% of visitors to the distillery will arrive at weekends, with a peak weekly figure of 1,500 visitors expected during the summer months.

Times of opening for visitor experiences and the café/bar and shop would be 10am-10pm, although regular tours would likely end at 7pm each evening.

Occasional late evening use may be required for VIP distributor visits or entertaining purposes.

It is expected the council will consider the plans over the coming months.

