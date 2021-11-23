Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

‘It’s destroyed our lives’: Heartbreak grows for family of missing Allan Bryant on his 32nd birthday

By Alasdair Clark
November 23 2021, 12.28pm

The dad of missing Fife man Allan Bryant has spoken of his family’s growing heartache as they mark what would have been his son’s 32nd birthday.

Just over eight years on from the Glenrothes man’s disappearance, Allan Bryant Snr says his son will “always be 23” in his mind.

The says the family are marking the day at home as they find it “harder” to deal with birthdays and anniversaries each year that passes without answers.

Allan Jnr disappeared after leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of November 3 2013, weeks before his 24th birthday.

Despite a complex police investigation and a fight for answers led by his dad, no trace of Allan has been found since.

Speaking to The Courier on Tuesday, Mr Bryant says that not knowing what happened to Allan makes it all the harder for his family to grieve.

He said: “It’s hard to take in. Over the years we used to hold events but it has just got so difficult, it only gets harder.

“Me and [Allan’s mum] Marie talk all the time about what Allan would be like now – if he’d be settled down, and if we’d be grandparents.”

Allan Bryant
Allan went missing eight years ago.

He added: “It’s mentally and physically tiring, it just takes everything from you. I just seem to be saying the same thing all the time.

“As far as I’m concerned Allan will never be older than 23. The last time we said ‘happy birthday’ to him was when he was 23, and we’ll never get to do that again.

“We know the worst has happened and we know he’ll never be older than 23.”

Mr Bryant says the family’s position is difficult for a lot of people to understand, as they are unable to grieve or process their loss.

Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan, Allan’s mum and dad.

He said: “We know our child is missing, that the worst has happened, but we don’t have that resting place to visit for closure.

“People might say Allan wouldn’t want us to feel like this, but if we knew where he was or if his life had been taken some other way we wouldn’t feel like this, even if we were still grieving.

“This is a different sort of grief, and not knowing is the worst part of that. It has destroyed our lives.”

The family of Allan Bryant have led many public appeals for answers.

While the family’s fight for answers continues, Mr Bryant says that not knowing when news could come is exhausting in itself.

He added: “You just don’t know when the door is going knock, if it ever does knock.

“It could happen any moment, and every day is the same. Anniversaries and birthdays just make it more difficult.”

The family’s hopes of getting answers have been raised several times, including a chance sighting by Mr Bryant of officers searching land near Leslie in August.

Search for allan bryant
Police continue to ask people to come forward eight years on.

And in September 2020, the family were notified by police after human remains were found in Glenrothes near to where Allan was last seen.

They were left in limbo as they waited for news, with police eventually confirming the remains were those of another missing man.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston of the major investigation team said: “We remain committed to trying to get answers for Allan’s family and any new details that we receive will be fully investigated.

“I would urge anyone who may hold information which could assist us, no matter how small it might seem, to report this as soon as possible.”

Those who may be able to help are asked to call Police Scotland on 101 or email OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or call or text the charity Missing People on 116 000.

Allan Bryant: Family of missing Glenrothes man reveal search ‘torture’ eight years on

More from The Courier