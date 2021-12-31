Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

More than 2,000 deliberate fires started in Tayside and Fife in 2021

By Katy Scott
December 31 2021, 6.30am
deliberate fires fife
Firefighters have attended more than 2,000 deliberate fires this year.

Firefighters say a high number of deliberate fires across Tayside and Fife this year can be partly blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attended 2,047 malicious fires across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross between January 1 and December 16.

Nearly half of the incidents were in Fife, with 999 calls – which was higher than previous years – while 789 were in Dundee.

The figures were significantly lower for Angus and Perth and Kinross, which had 155 and 104 respectively.

Case numbers highest in Fife

Fife firefighters dealt with their biggest number of callouts in September, with the service blaming pandemic restrictions for not being able to educate youngsters on the risks of setting fires.

Mark Bryce, the SFRS local senior officer for Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Fife, says the high number of deliberate fires is a “needless drain” on resources.

He said: “We have seen a higher number of deliberate fires in the Fife area than usual.

Fire chief Mark Bryce.

“Deliberate fires have the potential to cause injury and even death or cause devastating damage to our environment and properties.

“They are a needless drain on emergency service resources at a difficult time.

“Our firefighters and community action teams have been and will continue to work extremely hard to engage with the public and promote safety messages.”

Dangers of deliberate fires

Mr Bryce says the fire service is trying to reach young people in other ways.

He added: “We are developing new ways to provide educational input to schools and young people and we ask parents, guardians, and carers to help by making sure that children and young people are aware of the risks and consequences of deliberate fire setting.

“We also continue to liaise with premises occupiers, particularly in town centres, to give advice on refuse storage and security, which can be a cause of deliberate fires.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]