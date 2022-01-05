Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Really scary’: Residents evacuated during fire at Dunfermline flats

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 5 2022, 4.09pm Updated: January 5 2022, 9.21pm
Emergency services at the block of flats on Law Road.
Residents have told of their shock after a fire in a block of Dunfermline flats forced them to evacuate.

Police have confirmed they are carrying out an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Flames were seen shooting from the building on Law Road on Wednesday afternoon, with locals reporting the blaze had taken hold in a drying area inside the block.

Emergency services attend fire.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were all been called to the scene. It is understood there were no casualties.

James Lightfoot, who lives in the block, says he – along with others – was forced to leave his home.

He said: “It was really scary. It was such a shock really.

“I was looking out my window and noticed the street was busy and saw smoke, so went out to have a look.

Firefighters, police and an ambulance at the scene of the fire.

“The fire seemed to be in one of the drying areas in my block. Everyone had to get out of the flats, just in case it spread.

“It was really scary. I’m just glad everyone in that block got out OK and hopefully no one was injured.”

A firefighter looking out from the building.

Nearby resident Kyle Ritchie added: “I was just over at my mum’s, heading back home, when I saw the smoke.

“I thought the worst to start with and I had to sit outside before I was allowed back in.

“I’m not 100% sure on what has actually happened.”

Two fire appliances were at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a fire in a block of flats in Dunfermline‘s Law Road at 3.20pm.

“We sent three appliances. Two remained in attendance for just over two hours before leaving the scene at 5.36pm.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers received report of a fire at a property on Law Road in Dunfermline around 3.25pm on Wednesday, January 5.

“The fire was extinguished by the Sottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

