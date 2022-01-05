‘Really scary’: Residents evacuated during fire at Dunfermline flats

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents have told of their shock after a fire in a block of Dunfermline flats forced them to evacuate.

Police have confirmed they are carrying out an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Flames were seen shooting from the building on Law Road on Wednesday afternoon, with locals reporting the blaze had taken hold in a drying area inside the block.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were all been called to the scene. It is understood there were no casualties.

James Lightfoot, who lives in the block, says he – along with others – was forced to leave his home.

He said: “It was really scary. It was such a shock really.

“I was looking out my window and noticed the street was busy and saw smoke, so went out to have a look.

“The fire seemed to be in one of the drying areas in my block. Everyone had to get out of the flats, just in case it spread.

“It was really scary. I’m just glad everyone in that block got out OK and hopefully no one was injured.”

Nearby resident Kyle Ritchie added: “I was just over at my mum’s, heading back home, when I saw the smoke.

“I thought the worst to start with and I had to sit outside before I was allowed back in.

“I’m not 100% sure on what has actually happened.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a fire in a block of flats in Dunfermline‘s Law Road at 3.20pm.

“We sent three appliances. Two remained in attendance for just over two hours before leaving the scene at 5.36pm.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers received report of a fire at a property on Law Road in Dunfermline around 3.25pm on Wednesday, January 5.

“The fire was extinguished by the Sottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”