Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over fire that destroyed Fife football club facilities

By Neil Henderson
June 17 2022, 8.37am
Fire damage to Eastvale Football Club's premises in Windygates.
Fire damage to Eastvale Football Club's premises in Windygates.

Two boys have been charged by police over a fire that destroyed facilities at a Fife football club.

The blaze took hold at Eastvale FC in Windygates on Tuesday night.

Two fire crews battled to bring the blaze at Greig Park on Milton Road under control.

Pictures from the scene the following day showed buildings at the park – including changing rooms – with severe fire damage.

The blaze at Eastvale FC on Tuesday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Club bosses later told The Courier the fire had been “utterly heartbreaking”.

A fundraiser for the club has raised hundreds of pounds.

Now, police have confirmed two boys, aged 12 and 14, have been charged with wilful fireraising.

They will be subject to “youth justice intervention”.

Sergeant Craig Fyall, of Levenmouth police station, said: “This is another reminder of the devastation that can be caused by fire and it is extremely fortunate that no one was injured on this occasion.

One of the damaged buildings.

“Eastvale and Greig Park have historically been an important part of the village’s football heritage so it was particularly disappointing to see the facility destroyed by an act of fireraising.

“The response from the community, elected members and businesses following the events on Tuesday to pull together in support of the football club has been quite remarkable and hopefully the facility can be restored as quickly as possible.”

The club has thanked those who came forward with information following the blaze.

