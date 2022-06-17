Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over fire that destroyed Fife football club facilities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two boys have been charged by police over a fire that destroyed facilities at a Fife football club.

The blaze took hold at Eastvale FC in Windygates on Tuesday night.

Two fire crews battled to bring the blaze at Greig Park on Milton Road under control.

Pictures from the scene the following day showed buildings at the park – including changing rooms – with severe fire damage.

Club bosses later told The Courier the fire had been “utterly heartbreaking”.

A fundraiser for the club has raised hundreds of pounds.

Now, police have confirmed two boys, aged 12 and 14, have been charged with wilful fireraising.

They will be subject to “youth justice intervention”.

Sergeant Craig Fyall, of Levenmouth police station, said: “This is another reminder of the devastation that can be caused by fire and it is extremely fortunate that no one was injured on this occasion.

“Eastvale and Greig Park have historically been an important part of the village’s football heritage so it was particularly disappointing to see the facility destroyed by an act of fireraising.

“The response from the community, elected members and businesses following the events on Tuesday to pull together in support of the football club has been quite remarkable and hopefully the facility can be restored as quickly as possible.”

The club has thanked those who came forward with information following the blaze.