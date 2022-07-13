Fife mum overcomes major back surgery to cinch top five place in first bodybuilding competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife mum overcomes major back surgery to cinch top five place in first bodybuilding competition

By Emma Duncan
July 13 2022, 3.15pm Updated: July 13 2022, 3.51pm
Lynn recovered from back surgery, pneumonia and thyroid problems to place top five in her first fitness competition.

A Fife mum has recovered from major back surgery, pneumonia and thyroid problems to reach the final five of a national bodybuilding competition.

Personal trainer Lynn Kennedy competed in the Pure Elite Fitness contest in Manchester just 18 months after having surgery for a herniated disc.

The 36-year-old coached herself while raising her two kids, running her own business,  Lynn Hunter Fitness, and battling health problems.

A former gym manager and freelance fitness class instructor, Lynn runs her personal training business from a studio in Kirkcaldy.

Lynn, who lives in Crossgates with husband Grant, said: “I’ve always had a sore back.

“I woke up one morning and my leg was really badly bruised and sore to stand on, everyone thought I’d had an accident.

“Doctor’s weren’t sure if I’d had a mini stroke and told me to phone NHS 24 who then sent me to A&E.

“They thought I’d chipped a bone.

“I knew that wasn’t it and something was wrong with me. I was going back and forward a lot trying to work out what was wrong.

“My leg would sometimes give way at random points throughout the day. I was so worried that when I was taking my son out of his car seat my legs would give way and I’d drop him.”

The bruising on Lynn’s leg from her injury.

An MRI scan revealed a herniated disc.

She was given surgery but has been left with nerve damage and still needs monthly physiotherapy sessions.

Lynn, a former prison guard, said: “They told me I might not be able to lift heavy [weights] again after surgery.

“For 12 weeks afterwards I wasn’t allowed to lift anything heavier than a kettle.”

Lynn feared training career was over

She added: “I wasn’t sure if I’d even be able to go back to being a PT full-time.

“I love my job and really enjoy training so to think I might not be able to do that again was horrible.

“My (Lynn Hunter Fitness) clients have been amazing and so supportive during my recovery. I couldn’t have asked for better.

“I signed up to get an online nutrition qualification, so just in case I wasn’t able to go back I’d have that.”

The bruising on Lynn’s leg before surgery.

Despite her fears, Lynn, who was brought up in Glenrothes, decided to enter the bodybuilding competition to give her something to work towards.

She said: “I decided after surgery I wanted something to focus on, something to push myself and train hard to get better for.

“I didn’t tell anyone I was doing it, only my husband and one or two friends knew.”

Worrying she could re-injure herself with weightlifting or a marathon, she decided on a fitness competition.

Due to her recovery she had to change the way she trained and build her strength back up.

An already difficult process was then made more challenging when Lynn fell ill.

In February Lynn had mild pneumonia, initially thinking it was Covid-19. She was then diagnosed with thyroid problems shortly after.

All of this was alongside raising her children Nathan, four, and Ellie, six.

Lynn competed in her first every fitness show in Manchester, on her birthday weekend.

But Lynn powered through and was able to compete in the event on June 3, the same weekend as her birthday.

“It was touch and go if I’d be able to do the competition,” she said.

“I did have moments of doubt and if I’d be able to do it. I didn’t want to let my clients or family down.

It made me realise that if I can push myself to that level, what else can I achieve?”

“I was really shocked when I found out I got top five, I can’t believe I did that well and by coaching myself.

“It made me realise that if I can push myself to that level, what else can I achieve? I’m excited to see what I can do.

“It has motivated me to keep going and get back training – I’ve got the bug for it.”

Lynn placed top five in her debut competition.

Lynn plans to compete again next year and hire a coach to help her.

“I’m going to take the rest of the year off and keep improving my physique,” she said.

“I’ve learned so much through the process that I can’t wait to pass on to people.”

