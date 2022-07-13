Fife mum overcomes major back surgery to cinch top five place in first bodybuilding competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife mum has recovered from major back surgery, pneumonia and thyroid problems to reach the final five of a national bodybuilding competition.

Personal trainer Lynn Kennedy competed in the Pure Elite Fitness contest in Manchester just 18 months after having surgery for a herniated disc.

The 36-year-old coached herself while raising her two kids, running her own business, Lynn Hunter Fitness, and battling health problems.

A former gym manager and freelance fitness class instructor, Lynn runs her personal training business from a studio in Kirkcaldy.

Lynn, who lives in Crossgates with husband Grant, said: “I’ve always had a sore back.

“I woke up one morning and my leg was really badly bruised and sore to stand on, everyone thought I’d had an accident.

“Doctor’s weren’t sure if I’d had a mini stroke and told me to phone NHS 24 who then sent me to A&E.

“They thought I’d chipped a bone.

“I knew that wasn’t it and something was wrong with me. I was going back and forward a lot trying to work out what was wrong.

“My leg would sometimes give way at random points throughout the day. I was so worried that when I was taking my son out of his car seat my legs would give way and I’d drop him.”

An MRI scan revealed a herniated disc.

She was given surgery but has been left with nerve damage and still needs monthly physiotherapy sessions.

Lynn, a former prison guard, said: “They told me I might not be able to lift heavy [weights] again after surgery.

“For 12 weeks afterwards I wasn’t allowed to lift anything heavier than a kettle.”

Lynn feared training career was over

She added: “I wasn’t sure if I’d even be able to go back to being a PT full-time.

“I love my job and really enjoy training so to think I might not be able to do that again was horrible.

“My (Lynn Hunter Fitness) clients have been amazing and so supportive during my recovery. I couldn’t have asked for better.

“I signed up to get an online nutrition qualification, so just in case I wasn’t able to go back I’d have that.”

Despite her fears, Lynn, who was brought up in Glenrothes, decided to enter the bodybuilding competition to give her something to work towards.

She said: “I decided after surgery I wanted something to focus on, something to push myself and train hard to get better for.

“I didn’t tell anyone I was doing it, only my husband and one or two friends knew.”

Worrying she could re-injure herself with weightlifting or a marathon, she decided on a fitness competition.

Due to her recovery she had to change the way she trained and build her strength back up.

An already difficult process was then made more challenging when Lynn fell ill.

In February Lynn had mild pneumonia, initially thinking it was Covid-19. She was then diagnosed with thyroid problems shortly after.

All of this was alongside raising her children Nathan, four, and Ellie, six.

But Lynn powered through and was able to compete in the event on June 3, the same weekend as her birthday.

“It was touch and go if I’d be able to do the competition,” she said.

“I did have moments of doubt and if I’d be able to do it. I didn’t want to let my clients or family down.

It made me realise that if I can push myself to that level, what else can I achieve?”

“I was really shocked when I found out I got top five, I can’t believe I did that well and by coaching myself.

“It made me realise that if I can push myself to that level, what else can I achieve? I’m excited to see what I can do.

“It has motivated me to keep going and get back training – I’ve got the bug for it.”

Lynn plans to compete again next year and hire a coach to help her.

“I’m going to take the rest of the year off and keep improving my physique,” she said.

“I’ve learned so much through the process that I can’t wait to pass on to people.”