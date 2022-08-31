Missing Kelty man traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say missing Kelty man Stephen Sansum has been traced safe and well.

An appeal was launched to trace the 51-year-old after he went missing on Tuesday.

He failed to return home and was soon reported missing by his family.

A Police spokesperson said in an update: “We are pleased to confirm that Stephen Sansum who was reported missing in Kelty has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”