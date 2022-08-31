Missing Kelty man traced safe and well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Missing Kelty man traced safe and well

By Matteo Bell
August 31 2022, 2.48pm Updated: August 31 2022, 9.22pm
Stephen Sansum.
Stephen Sansum.

Police say missing Kelty man Stephen Sansum has been traced safe and well.

An appeal was launched to trace the 51-year-old after he went missing on Tuesday.

He failed to return home and was soon reported missing by his family.

A Police spokesperson said in an update: “We are pleased to confirm that Stephen Sansum who was reported missing in Kelty has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
Stephen Sansum.
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife
Stephen Sansum.
Local Artist of the Year: Over-18s in Tayside and Fife show off their talents…
0
Stephen Sansum.
Local Artist of the Year: Primary kids across Tayside and Fife get creative
0
Stephen Sansum.
Local Artist of the Year: Spotlight shines on talented Tayside and Fife high school…
0
Stephen Sansum.
Local Artist of the Year: Stunning artwork by over-18s in Tayside and Fife (part…
0
Fife warm banks under consideration as cost of living soars
Fife churches and community centres could become 'warm banks' this winter as energy bills…
0
Children have been locked out of the Cellardyke playpark for seven weeks.
Call for action to reopen East Neuk playpark closed for seven weeks
0
Stephen Sansum.
What's new in Fife? Our top food and drink openings from summer 2022
0
Stephen Sansum.
Safety fears after Pittenweem chip shop fire as pictures reveal devastation
0

More from The Courier

Stephen Sansum.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
Stephen Sansum.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Stephen Sansum.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
Stephen Sansum.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
Stephen Sansum.
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife