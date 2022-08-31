Missing Kelty man traced safe and well By Matteo Bell August 31 2022, 2.48pm Updated: August 31 2022, 9.22pm Stephen Sansum. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say missing Kelty man Stephen Sansum has been traced safe and well. An appeal was launched to trace the 51-year-old after he went missing on Tuesday. He failed to return home and was soon reported missing by his family. A Police spokesperson said in an update: “We are pleased to confirm that Stephen Sansum who was reported missing in Kelty has been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend 0 LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife Local Artist of the Year: Over-18s in Tayside and Fife show off their talents… 0 Local Artist of the Year: Primary kids across Tayside and Fife get creative 0 Local Artist of the Year: Spotlight shines on talented Tayside and Fife high school… 0 Local Artist of the Year: Stunning artwork by over-18s in Tayside and Fife (part… 0 Fife churches and community centres could become 'warm banks' this winter as energy bills… 0 Call for action to reopen East Neuk playpark closed for seven weeks 0 What's new in Fife? Our top food and drink openings from summer 2022 0 Safety fears after Pittenweem chip shop fire as pictures reveal devastation 0 More from The Courier Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next? 0 Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend 0 All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action 0 Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to… 0 Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife