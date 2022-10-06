Family speak of ‘tragic loss’ after death of Fife biker Ryan, 28

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a motorcyclist killed in a Fife crash have told of their “tragic loss”.

Ryan Bayne, 28, from Leven, died when his motorbike left the A917 as he travelled from Elie towards Leven on Tuesday night.

In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are devastated and this is a tragic loss for us and everyone who knew Ryan.

“We ask for our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Ryan was riding a green and blue Kawasaki ZX9 when the crash happened.

Inquiries into Fife crash continue

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man on a black and yellow Suzuki scrambler-style bike was riding with Ryan but was not involved in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3441 of Tuesday October 4.”

The A917 was closed for six hours following the tragedy, before reopening on Wednesday morning.

Speaking after the crash, Sergeant Colin Morrison of Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles on the road or who may have dashcam footage from the area.”